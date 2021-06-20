Business
Gasoline is approaching 100 in Patna after Mumbai, Bangalore. Check out the latest rates after today’s hike
Fuel prices have been on an upward trajectory for nearly 50 days now, hurting the pockets of all consumers.
After holding steady for a day, rates were raised for the eleventh time this month on Sunday, breaking all previous records.
In the nation’s capital, gasoline became 29 paise more expensive, while diesel rose 27 paise, according to price reporting by petroleum retailers.
The latest revision brought the cost of gasoline in Delhi to 97.22 per liter while diesel is currently selling at 87.97. In Mumbai, gasoline is sold to 103.36 per liter, while diesel reached 95.44 per liter.
On top of that, Patna is set to join the list of state capitals where automotive fuel has crossed the 100 brands. The liter of gasoline is priced at 99.28 in the city today, while diesel is at 93.30.
Bhopal last month became the first state capital to violate the 100-mark in oil prices. It was followed by Jaipur then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bangalore joined the cities last week.
Subsequently, gasoline is sold to more than 100 in eight states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, near the Indo-Pakistan border, was the first place in the country to see gasoline drop 100 per liter in mid-February. Last week it also earned the distinction of breaking through a diesel breach 100.
Currently, a liter of gasoline is sold at 108.37 in the small town as diesel sells for 101.12.
The price difference in the states occurs due to local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Rajasthan charges the highest VAT on gasoline and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Central and state taxes account for 60% of the retail price of gasoline and over 54% of diesel. Sampling center 32.90 per liter of excise duty on gasoline and 31.80 per liter in diesel.
Here are the latest rates in your city:
Delhi: Gasoline prices 97.22 per liter; diesel price 87.97 per liter
Bombay: Gasoline prices 103.36 per liter; diesel price 95.44 per liter
Calcutta: Gasoline prices 97.12 per liter; diesel price 90.82 per liter
Chennai: Gasoline prices 98.40 per liter; diesel price 92.58 per liter
Bangalore: Gasoline prices 100.47 per liter; diesel price 93.26 per liter
Hyderabad: Gasoline prices 101.04 per liter; diesel price 95.89 per liter
Thiruvananthapuram: Gasoline prices 99.20 per liter; diesel price 94.47 per liter
Jaipur: Gasoline prices 103.88 per liter; diesel price 96.99 per liter
Patna: Gasoline prices 99.28 per liter; diesel price 93.30 per liter
Chandigarh: Gasoline prices 93.50 per liter; diesel price 87.62 per liter
