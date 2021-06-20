Stocks decline in post-budget week – Journal





KARACHI: After five consecutive weeks of rising on the Pakistan Stock Exchange that saw the KSE-100 soar to a four-year high, stocks retreated in the outgoing week, with the index losing 66 nominal points, or 0.14%, but still managing to close above the 48,000 level at 48,239 points. The market started the week on a positive note with gains of 421 points in the first session following the budget announcement and investors celebrated several incentives seen as market-friendly, including the reduction in tax on capital gains at 12.5% ​​against 15%. Cement and steel related to construction, refineries and technology have seen stock prices soar to new highs. In addition, the government has forecasted an increase in dividend expectations from OGDC and PPL, which has sparked renewed interest in the exploration and production sector. However, the initial gains were totally lost in the days that followed due to profit taking as investors were wary of the deadlock between the IMF and the government; the prospects for the next FATF plenary meeting and the hubbub in the National Assembly during the budget session. Foreign investors landed shares worth $ 6.8 million during the week against a net buy of $ 7.5 million the week before. Outflows from commercial banks in the amount of $ 2.5 million and technology of $ 2.8 million were recorded. Domestically, large purchases were reported by individuals valued at $ 21.43 million, followed by mutual funds amounting to $ 10.85 million. Among other participants, companies saw net sales of shares amounting to $ 11.34 million and insurance companies $ 6.65 million. Average daily trade volume fell 3% week-over-week to 1,049 million shares, while average trade value rose 6% to $ 170 million. Looking ahead, experts expect the market to remain under pressure over the coming week due to the turnover in future trades. Institutional investors would be particularly attentive to the FATF plenary session from June 21, where there is great hope that Pakistan will be able to move out of the gray list because the country has fully implemented 26 of the 27 points of the action plan. . The thaw on the political front, where the Treasury and opposition benches were pushing budget arguments forward, gave hope that the bill would pass through the Senate without major problems. In addition, on the Covid-19 front, the infection rate has fallen to its lowest level in 8 months, 1.91 pc. All of this could prompt the bulls to come back as investor confidence recedes into the incentive-laden pro-market budget. The FATF’s decision to graylist Pakistan could prove to be a major catalyst in taking the market to new heights. Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

