Gasoline and desel prices hit new records on June 20. Check out the latest prices in your city





Gasoline and desel prices hit new records on Sunday. Check out the latest rates in your city

Highlights

Delhi: gasoline price 97.22 Rs per liter; diesel price Rs 87.97 per liter
Mumbai: gasoline price 103.36 rupees per liter; diesel price Rs 95.44 per liter
Kolkata: gasoline price 97.12 Rs per liter; diesel price Rs 90.82 per liter

New Delhi: Fuel prices hit new records on Sunday as rates were raised for the eleventh time this month. Note that the prices of gasoline and diesel have been on an upward trajectory for nearly 50 days now.

After today's price revision, gasoline became more expensive by 29 pounds, while diesel increased by 27 pounds in the nation's capital.

According to the price notification by petroleum retailers, the latest revision brought the cost of gasoline in Delhi to Rs 97.22 per liter while diesel currently sells for Rs 87.97. In the economic capital Mumbai, gasoline is sold at Rs 103.36 per liter, while diesel reached Rs 95.44 per liter.

After the latest price hike, Patna, the capital of Bihar, is set to join the list of state capitals where gasoline has crossed the 100 rupee mark. A liter of gasoline is currently priced at Rs 99.28 in the city, while diesel sells for Rs 93.30.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to cross the 100 rupee gasoline mark. It was followed by Jaipur then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bangalore also joined the cities last week.

At present, gasoline is sold for over 100 rupees in eight states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Petrol, diesel prices today in key cities:

City Gasoline (Rs / liter) Diesel (Rs / liter)
Delhi 97.22 87.97
Bombay 103.36 95.44
Calcutta 97.12 90.82
Chennai 98.40 92.58
Bangalore 100.47 95.89
Hyderabad 101.04 95.89
Noida 94.53 88.46
Bhopal 105.43 96.65
Patna 99.28 93.30
Lucknow 94.42 88.38

Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, near the Indo-Pakistan border, was the first place in the country to see gasoline hit Rs 100 per liter in mid-February. Last week it also became the first city where diesel has topped the Rs 100 mark. Currently a liter of gasoline is sold at Rs 108.37 in the small town while diesel sells for Rs 101, 12.

It should be added that the fuel price difference in the states occurs due to local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan charges the highest VAT on gasoline and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Central and state taxes account for 60% of the retail price of gasoline and over 54% of diesel. The Center charges Rs 32.90 per liter of excise duty on gasoline and Rs 31.80 per liter on diesel.

Gasoline and diesel prices hurt industry, time to cut rates: CII President

Newly elected president and CEO of Tata Steel TV Narendran said on Saturday that gasoline and diesel prices are hurting industries and now is the right time to cut prices to provide relief to the common man as well as the industries.

Speaking to ANI, Narendran said, "The government has increased taxes on gasoline and diesel over the past 3-4 years. From now on, central and state governments should come forward to help the people and industry of the country. Central and state governments should discuss and come up with some balance for reducing the rates of diesel and gasoline."







