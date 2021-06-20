San Diego partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 vaccinations





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Eight local McDonald’s franchises are teaming up with San Diego County to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at special one-day events starting Monday, officials said on Saturday. The eight restaurants can be found in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, Oceanside, Ramona, San Diego and Vista. Anyone who receives a free shot will also receive a coupon for a free McDonald’s menu item. Plus, anyone who receives a shot at McDonald’s events will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a free pair of San Diego Padres tickets. One-day pop-up clinics are open to the public, McDonald’s employees and their families. No appointment is necessary and walk-in people are welcome. Some sites offer pre-registration. The times, dates, locations, and vaccines available at McDonald’s San Diego County Pop-Up Immunization Clinics are: – Ramona McDonald’s, 1550 Main Street, Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 years and older and second dose. – Vista McDonald’s, 827 S. Santa Fe Ave., Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 years and older and second dose. – El Cajon McDonald’s, 281 N. Second St., Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 years of age and over and second dose. – Oceanside McDonald’s, 1701 Oceanside Blvd., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer. – San Diego McDonald’s, 2320 Roll Drive, Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer. – Escondido McDonald’s, 340 W. Mission Ave., Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 years and over and second dose. – National City McDonald’s, 2140 Plaza Blvd., Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 and over and second dose. – Chula Vista McDonald’s, 619 Broadway, date TBD. County officials gave their last regular update on COVID-19 on Tuesday, with all future briefings provided as needed. Daily press releases containing COVID-19 data will be replaced with a weekly update on Wednesday. Data last Wednesday – including 48 new cases – brought the cumulative number of infections to 281,422. No new deaths have been reported and the death toll remains at 3,770. Hospitalizations related to the pandemic fell from one to 74 in Wednesday’s data. The number of patients in intensive care units remained at 21. There are 59 staffed intensive care beds available in the county. As of Wednesday, a total of 2,123,647 people in the county had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Fully immunized residents numbered 1,776,647, or 84.5 percent of the county’s goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 years of age and older. This mark, based on 75% of the April population estimate for eligible age groups, is intended to achieve “herd immunity” in the community. Over 4.24 million doses have been received by the county, with over 3.91 million administered. A full list of available vaccination sites is available at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html. Of 8,721 tests reported by the county on Wednesday, 0.6% came back positive. The 14-day moving average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



