3 ASX ETFs That Could Give Investors Easy Exposure To US Markets





Image source: Getty Images

We ASX investors love our Australian stocks. And fair enough too. the S & P / ASX 200 Index(ASX: XJO) has always been a great place to find great companies to invest your money in for long term gains. However, like any clue, the ASX 200 isn’t perfect. It’s heavy on banks and ASX miners, and light on tech companies. At least where it counts: the market cap weighting. This is where the US markets can come in handy. Not only is America home to some of the best companies in the world such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). it also gives ASX investors some exposure to trends and sectors that the ASX 200 simply cannot. So here are 3 ASX Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that have the potential to easily expose any ASX investor’s portfolio to the US markets. 3 ASX ETFs That Can Offer ASX Investors Easy Exposure To US Markets IShares S&P 500 ETF(ASX: IVV) Here we have a simple and inexpensive American index fund. the S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP: .INX) is one of the largest and most followed indexes in the world. It owns 500 of the largest companies in the United States. That’s all from Apple and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Adobe inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). This is the clue that IVV tracks. This ETF has performed objectively over the past 10 years, with an average return of 17.93% per annum. it also has one of the lowest management fees of any ETF on the ASX at 0.04% per annum. ETF BetaShares Nasdaq 100 (ASX: NDQ) Another US index fund here. But instead of the S&P 500, the NDQ follows the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ: NDX). This index is a little different, only holding companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Nasdaq is one of the major stock exchanges in the United States, but it is much newer than its main rival, the New York Stock Exchange. As such, it tends to primarily house tech companies. Its biggest holdings are Apple, Microsoft and other tech giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). NDQ charges a management fee of 0.48% per annum and has reimbursed an average of 20.94% per annum since its inception in 2015. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (ASX: MOAT) This ETF is a little different from the examples above because it is not an index fund. Rather, it can be described as an “active ETF”. This is because it invests in companies that meet certain criteria – that of a wide economic divide. VanEck is working with Morningstar to identify a concentrated portfolio of at least 40 US stocks that are showing signs of a ‘wide gap’. “Moat” is a term by Warren Buffett that describes a company’s intrinsic competitive advantage. It could be a strong brand, a cost advantage, or other factors that keep a business on top of its competition. Some of MOAT’s main holdings include Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and Buffett Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). MOAT charges a management fee of 0.49% per annum. It has averaged 20.38% per year since its inception in 2015.

