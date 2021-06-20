Business
Texas power companies are raising the temperatures of smart thermostats. Here’s why.
Do you live in Texas and notice your thermostat’s temperature rising on its own?
Some smart thermostat owners in the Lone Star State have found that their preset temperatures are rising, all done remotely by their electric company, according to local reports. It was not devious: the adjustments are made as part of programs aimed at saving energy and reducing the strain on the electricity grid.
Brandon’s English told Houston TV station KHOU his wife and daughters had turned down their thermostat before taking a nap. When they woke up, the inside of their house had become much warmer.
“They had slept long enough that the house was already at 78 degrees,” English told KHOU. “So they woke up sweating.”
In Galveston, Karen Rogers told NBC affiliate KPRC she noticed that the temperature of her thermostat was increased without her consent. She later found out that it was part of an energy saving event initiated by her energy company, according to the report.
Meanwhile, CBS KENS station reports some CPS Energy customers have had their thermostats adjusted during peak energy periods.
The adjustments are part of the energy saving programs offered by energy companies. For example, the WiFiThermostat Rewards Program from CPS Energy provides one-time bill credit upon enrollment and annual bill credits at the end of summer when using a qualified WiFi enabled thermostat.
As part of the program, the company can remotely adjust customer thermostats. “During peak energy demand days in summer, we can briefly adjust your thermostat settings by a few degrees. Well, only do that if necessary,” according to the CPS Energy website.
A similar program called Texas Smart Savers allows you to remotely modify the thermostat temperatures during energy peaks.
Erika Diamond, vice president of customer solutions at EnergyHub, which manages Smart Savers Texas, said customers will typically receive an offer to join the program from their energy supplier or the manufacturer of their thermostat.
During an energy spike, the program “raises the temperature of participating thermostats by up to four degrees to reduce energy consumption and relieve stress on the grid,” said Diamond. Customers can withdraw at any time. Diamond also said events like this are rare, perhaps two to eight times a summer.
Representatives from CPS Energy and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s electricity grid, could not be reached immediately for comment.
Earlier this week, ERCOTurged residents to save energy because of the hot weather. In February, a historic winter storm left millions of Texans without power.
Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.
