Inversiones y Rentas SA announces the final results of its takeover bid for up to 16,390,172 outstanding common shares (including those represented by US depository shares) of Compaa Cerveceras Unidas SA (United Breweries Company, Inc. .)





Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Inversiones y Rentas SA (“IRSA”) announces the final results of its public tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to 16,390,172 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, without par value (the “Shares”). “And each one” Share “), of Compaa Cerveceras Unidas SA (United Breweries Company, Inc.), a public joint stock company (public limited company) organized under the laws of Republic of Chile (“CCU”), whether in the form of shares or US depository shares of CCU (the “ADS” and each an “ADS”, each representing two (2) shares), representing 4.44% outstanding shares of CCU. The Offer was conducted in accordance with United States the Securities Laws and the 5th paragraph of Article 198 of Chilean Law No. 18,045, by means of a formal offer to purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in Annex TO and expired June 17, 2021 (expiration date “). Based on the final totals, a total of 15,907,548 Shares (including 4,884,800 Shares represented by 2,442,400 ADS) were validly tendered and were not properly withdrawn in accordance with the Offer. Therefore, IRSA has agreed to purchase 15,907,548 Shares under the Offer at a purchase price of CH $ 6,800 per Share (equivalent to CH $ 13,600 per ADS), in cash, without interest ( the “Price of the tender offer”). The Offer Price will be paid by IRSA in Chilean pesos. However, the IRSA has requested the US Settlement Agent (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) to coordinate with the Broker (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) the conversion into dollars. of the tender offer price payable to ADS holders that has been delivered to the ADS tender agent. Accordingly, holders of Shares represented by ADSs tendered to the Submission Agent of ADSs which have been accepted for payment as described above will receive payment in United States dollars converted at the exchange rate of the ADS Offer to Purchase Price (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), less distribution costs (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and holdbacks at the applicable source, on the terms and subject to certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase and in the related ADS Letter of Transmittal. The total amount of approximately Ch $ 108,171 million required to purchase the Shares (including the Shares underlying the tendered ADS) under the Offer is funded by the proceeds of a committed credit facility. Payment for Shares (including Shares underlying deposited ADSs) accepted for purchase by IRSA will be made in accordance with the terms of the Offer on or about June 23, 2021. Following the purchase of the Shares (including the Shares underlying the tendered ADSs) pursuant to the Offer, IRSA will own approximately 65.87% of the currently outstanding share capital of CCU. With today’s delivery of the Notice of Results (as defined in the Tender Offer), acceptance of the Tender Offer has become effective, without prejudice to the fact that payment of the Tender Price Purchase will take place on or around June 23, 2021, subject to the terms described in the offer to purchase. About IRSA IRSA, a Chilean privately held company, is a joint venture between Quienco SA, one of the largest and most diverse business conglomerates in Chile, and Heineken Chile Limitada, a Chilean limited liability company controlled by Heineken Americas BV, a subsidiary of Heineken International BV Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the possibility that the transaction will not go through and other risks and uncertainties described in the tender offer documents filed by the IRSA with the SEC. SOURCE Inversiones y Rentas SA

