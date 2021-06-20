Keep Your Cool With Trusted HVAC Companies





When the heat index hits 100, the last thing you want is for the air conditioning to stop working. But when the air conditioning goes down, you need a reliable and fast contractor. Good air conditioning contractors are in high demand during the summer months, so you shouldn’t be surprised if you can’t get it fixed right away. Keep your cool and research the companies before signing a repair or replacement contract. Better Business Bureau is a great resource for finding reputable entrepreneurs. Consumers can find dozens of BBB company profiles on HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) contractors on bbb.org. They can also browse BBB’s accredited business directory for air conditioning companies that are committed to BBB trusted standards. BBB Company Profiles include a rating from A + to F and indicate whether a company has any complaints and how the company has responded to complaints. Many subcontractors also have customer reviews that show how they provided service to customers. Nationally, BBB handled more than 3,300 complaints about heating and air conditioning companies last year. Common complaints included failure to perform contracted work or issue reimbursement and delays in completing projects in a timely manner. A woman from Wildwood, Missouri, told BBB in April 2021 a local HVAC contractor who gave her an estimate for a new air conditioning unit and a new oven humidifier was unresponsive after paying for parts up front. She said he did not respond to the planned installation for several weeks after making the payment through Venmo, did not show up on the agreed installation date or a postponed date for a few weeks. later, and had finally stopped returning his phone calls and emails after that. He did not respond to his request for reimbursement. BBB recommends that consumers consider the following when looking for an air conditioning contractor: • Research the company’s background and licenses. Visit bbb.org for a BBB company profile and BBB customer reviews on any service company you are considering hiring. Learn more about its reputation and any history of complaints. Always check that the business is licensed and insured. • Compare prices and service packages. Get at least three quotes for any air conditioning repair, maintenance or replacement. All offers must be made in writing and must provide a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used. • Review warranty coverage. Find out if the company offers any kind of warranty or guarantee. Make sure you understand the terms and conditions of the coverage. Also be sure to check your current air conditioning unit’s warranty to determine if repairs or replacements can be covered. • Learn about energy efficiency. Many new air conditioning units are manufactured to be more energy efficient than others. Look for the ENERGY STAR label to learn more about products that may cost a little more upfront, but save you energy over time. Some models may even be eligible for a tax credit. Have your HVAC contractor verify tax credit eligibility and provide the manufacturer’s certification statement for the equipment you are considering purchasing. Michelle Gleba is the Mid-Missouri Regional Director for Better Business Bureau.

