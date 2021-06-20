Australia’s New South Wales removes taxes on electric vehicles





Australia’s largest state economy will waive taxes on electric vehicles and offer other incentives, which add until up to A $ 490 million ($ 366.5 million), with the goal of increasing the size of the electric vehicle market to half of all new sales in a decade. The package includes a rebate of A $ 3,000 for the first 25,000 new electric vehicles sold, with a cap of A $ 68,000, and an abolished stamp duty for those costing less than A $ 78,000. The state will invest A $ 171 million in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the government said on Sunday. To make up for lost fuel excise revenue, electric car owners will have to pay a road user charge of 2.5 Australian cents per kilometer (1.55 Australian cents per mile) by 2027, or once electric vehicles account for 30% of new sales, according to the framework released ahead of the state budget this week. The state’s plan is the most aggressive yet in a country known for its isolated highways and car-loving culture, and where even tractors sell for twice as much as electric vehicles. Battery-powered models only made up 0.7% of total vehicle sales in Australia last year, ranking the country among the worst in the Group of 20 for progress in decarbonizing its roads, according to BloombergNEF. “As the global right-hand drive market evolves towards the manufacture of electric vehicles, we must ensure that we have policies in place to give the industry the green light to increase model availability and reduce prices. entry, ”said Minister of State for Transportation and Highways Andrew. Constance was quoted as saying in the ad. Energy and Environment Minister Matthew Kean said that with an average of 15 years of new car circulation, the majority of them sold in the state will need to be powered by electricity or to hydrogen by 2035 to achieve net zero emissions targets by 2050. Industry participants and interest groups embraced the plan. “Many Australian governments have announced ‘plans’ for electric vehicles, sometimes even ‘plans to have a plan’, but New South Wales is the first state to step in and take concrete action.” Behyad Jafari, director general of the Electric Vehicle Council, said in a statement. The Sydney-based council has requested government grants similar to those in the UK and Europe to support carmakers of electric vehicles. The model “will drive Australia out of the automotive third world”, Volkswagen Group Australia chief executive Michael Bartsch said in a separate statement. Under Australian import duties, buyers of many European car models face a luxury vehicle tax, and Bartsch claimed the group has been “at a disadvantage by being the only top-selling brand in Australia that remains subject to a tariff designed to protect local manufacturing which ceased in Australia. 2017. “ Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

