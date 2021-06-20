Where are the cheapest places to fill up with gas near you?





THE AVERAGE price of gasoline in the UK has reached its highest level in almost three years.

A further increase of 2 p per liter between mid-May and mid-June means that the average price of gasoline across the country is now 130.69 p per liter – the highest since October 2018.

That means gasoline is now 24 pence a liter more expensive than the lockdown low, according to the AA’s fuel prices report released on Friday. And diesel drivers are also counting the cost of refueling, with a liter of fuel now averaging 133.08 per liter – the highest since June 2019. READ MORE: However, Welsh drivers fare relatively poorly, with only Northern Ireland (126.7 pa-liter for gasoline and 129 pa-liter for diesel) and the north-east of England (129 , 4 pa-liter for gasoline and 131.8 pa-liter for diesel) recording lower average fuel prices. Here in Wales, the average price of a liter of gasoline is 129.5p while diesel is at 132.1pa-liter. “Holidaymakers to large towns in more rural parts of the country often find prices at the pump that are 4p per liter or £ 2 per tank cheaper than where they come from, even in supermarkets,” said Luke Bosdet, the fuel of the AA. price spokesperson. “It turned the current price shock at the pump into an even more unpleasant surprise.” If you’re looking for the best place to refuel, here are the three cheapest gas stations to refuel in your area: Newport Asda Pillgwenlly – Unleaded: 125.8p; Diesel: 127.7p.

Sainsburys Newport – Unleaded: 125.9p; Diesel: 128.9.

Morrisons Rogerstone – Unleaded: 126.7p; Diesel: 128.7% Torfaen Avondale (Texaco) Pontypool gas station – Unleaded: 121.9 p; Diesel: 132.9%

Morrisons Cwmbran – Unleaded: 121.9p; Diesel: 131.9%

Tesco Pontypool – Unleaded: 124.9 p; Diesel: 132.9% Monmouthshire Esso Abergavenny (Hereford road) – Unleaded: 128.9 p; Diesel: 131.9%

Lewis Motors (BP) Abergavenny – Unleaded: 128.9 p; Diesel: 131.9%

Shell Waitrose Abergavenny – Unleaded: 129.9p; Diesel: 131.9% Blaenau Gwent Morrisons Ebbw Vale – Unleaded: 128.9 p.

Murco Brynmawr (Garage on top of a hill) – Unleaded: 128.9 p; Diesel: 130.9%

Tesco Ebbw Vale – Unleaded: 129.9p; Diesel: 132.9% Caerphilly Asda Blackwood – Unleaded: 125.7p; Diesel: 127.7p.

Texaco The Bryn (Crown Cross gas station) – Unleaded: 125.9 p; Diesel: 127.9%

Morrisons Bargoed – Unleaded: 126.7p; Diesel: 127.7p. Fuel prices were correct at the time of writing petrolprices.com







