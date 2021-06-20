Meet the superhero bosses who feed 23,000 medical staff across India





World Central Kitchens Chef Relief Team works on the frontlines of global crises with its unique model of fast-track action using local resources and working with local organizations to create kitchens in multiple locations to serve fresh food to those in need. need it most. The non-profit organization dedicated to responding to disasters and helping affected communities rebuild resilient food systems was started in 2010 by 41-year-old Spanish-American chef Jos Andrs and his wife. The organization has served more than 50 million fresh meals to people affected by crises such as natural disasters around the world, including the Bahamas, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Venezuela, the United States and, more recently in India. When the lockdown began in India in 2020, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, a philanthropist and celebrity chef in association with Taj Hotels, launched an initiative to serve 250 meals a day to medical staff at a well-known hospital in Mumbai. In April 2021, at the height of Wave 2, he spoke to his friend Chief Andrs to discuss how they could expand this effort to other cities across the country. The original 1,000 meals a day plan has grown significantly, with the team now serving 23,000 meals in 30 hospitals in 10 Indian cities. Veda Rehabilitation and Well-Being Dialogue around mental health has accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic with people locked in their homes with added anxiety about health, jobs, finances and more. After being diagnosed with Adult ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), entrepreneur Manun Thakur realized that many people with mental illness were unaware of him. To fill this gap and help people, he launched a chain of superlative luxury rehabilitation centers Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness in 2020. Manun Thakur, Managing Director, Veda Rehab & Wellness Reinventing the family business to launch a meat delivery startup Angad Singh and his brothers, Akashdeep Singh and Harmohan Singh, saw a huge opportunity in their family business. This led them to reinvent the traditional meat trade to meet the needs of fast-paced, modern lifestyles by launching a premium fresh meat delivery startup, Good to Go Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. We have to take care of the people who are trying to save every life. What we are doing might just be a drop in the ocean, but it matters because these ripple effects are making people realize that we are with them and that we are going to defeat this. Chef Jos Andrs, Founder, World Central Kitchen

