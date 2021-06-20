Sebi asks PNB Housing to temporarily suspend its share sale program

On May 31, investors led by Carlyle Group announced an investment of 4,000 crore in GNP housing finance. Carlyle Group Inc. Pluto Investments Sarl, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, and Carlyle Asia Partners V have agreed to invest up to 3,185 crore through a preferential allocation of shares and warrants at a price of 390 each. Some of the company’s existing shareholders, including funds managed by Ares SSG and General Atlantic, are also participating in the capital increase.

The company said in a regulatory file that it received a letter from Sebi on June 18 calling on the company to comply with the legal provisions in this matter.

According to the statement, Sebi pointed out that the issuance of the company’s securities is ultra-vires of the articles of association (AOA) and should not be considered until the company has completed the valuation of the shares in accordance with the subsection 19 (2). of AOA, for purposes of preferential allocation, from an independent registered appraiser in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws. The report, Sebi added, will be considered by the company’s board of directors when deciding on the preferential issuance of shares and warrants.

The company will disclose the contents of this letter to the stock exchanges in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Sebi Regulation (LODR) of 2015, “the letter said, according to the company statement.

PNB Housing Finance stated that its board of directors has reviewed Sebi’s letter and continues to believe that the company has acted in accordance with all applicable laws and that such a preferential grant is in the best interests of the company, its shareholders. shareholders and all relevant stakeholders.

The company is evaluating further measures in this regard, “he said.

mint signaled on June 12 that the market regulator would review the Sale of shares for 4,000 crore after a proxy adviser said the deal was unfair to minority shareholders of mortgage lenders.

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) previously said the proposed deal was unfair and abusive to minority shareholders of PNB Housing. Instead, the company should have chosen to raise capital through a rights issue, treating all shareholders fairly, the proxy advisor said.

On June 16, PNB Housing Finance clarified that the issue price of the preferential issue offered by the company ( 390 per share) is higher than the minimum floor price calculated in accordance with regulation 164 (1) of the SEBI ICDR regulation ( 384.6) and therefore the pricing of said preferential issue was determined in accordance with the applicable legislation.

He added that the company is not required under applicable law to conduct a valuation, as section 62 (1) (c) of the Companies Act 2013 is read with the second qualification. of Rule 13 (1) of the Corporations (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules. , 2014, specifies that the price of the shares to be issued on a preferential basis by a listed company will not have to be determined by the valuation report of a registered appraiser.

However, the lender said it obtained an appraisal report on May 29 from BR Maheswari & Co LLP, its auditor, as reviewed and confirmed by Amresh Sood, a partner at the firm. He added that management also received a valuation report on May 31, provided by the lead investor and issued by Vikram Kailash Jain, a registered valuator.

