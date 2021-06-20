MPC June minutes show committee looking at inflation: Barclays

MUMBAI : Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting minutes released on Friday show committee members reaffirmed they will review the current spike in inflation and a few members stressed the need to remain vigilant on prices global commodity highs and rising inflation expectations, Barclays said in a report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of its June policy meeting in which the MPC held down interest rates even as it raised inflation expectations and acknowledged downside risks to growth.

The record largely reflected the tone of the political declaration, where the focus was on relaunching and sustaining the resumption of growth. Regarding growth, there has been a clear agreement that economic activity remains below its potential, but that the recovery is slowly underway, ”the Barclays report says.

He added that members believed that the economic impact resulting from the second wave of covid-19 was less than that of the summer 2020 lockdown and stressed the need for support from monetary and fiscal authorities to help growth win. ground.

Governor Shaktikanta Das underscored the MPC’s forward-looking directions, which included a commitment to relaunch and sustain growth. We read this as an unambiguous commitment by policymakers to support a resumption of growth, he said.

On inflation, members widely recognized the primarily supply-driven nature of the current inflation surge and, therefore, do not see the need for monetary policy action at this stage. ” , indicates the report.

However, MPC member Michael Patra pointed out that high global commodity prices pose an upside risk to the path of inflation and suggested tax cuts to mitigate the pass-through to retail prices. Likewise, MPC member Mridul Saggar has warned that a further rise in inflation expectations may warrant a policy response.

These comments are gaining prominence against the backdrop of retail fuel prices rising over the past two weeks to record highs in several states. Data released after the June policy meeting showed increasing pressure on prices, ”he said, adding that inflation as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 12.9% , is at its highest level since 1992, while retail inflation surprised significantly on the upside in May, exceeding the RBI inflation target band after a five-month gap.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.