Georgia crypto investor claims to wake up billionaire – after investing $ 20





The cryptocurrency craze has created a new generation of high net worth investors, some overnight. This is what happened for a Georgian. Chris Williamson invested around $ 20 in a cryptocurrency called Rocket Bunny and he did what rabbits do – he multiplied. He woke up one morning and looked at his phone to verify his investment and found out he was a billionaire. “I look at it again and I’m like … at that point I literally fall out of bed, and run to my desk and log into the Coinbase app and stuff and talk to my friends, I got him on the phone and I’m like ‘Dude, you gotta help me figure out how to sell this now !.’ he told FOX 5 from Atlanta. Williamson said he tried to move the cryptocurrency to another wallet, but it was not showing the same price. BITCOIN, A “STORE OF ALTERNATIVE VALUE” FOR THE FUTURE: EXPERT IN DIGITAL ASSETS He then contacted Coinbase, who responded with a short response acknowledging that he was investigating the issue. He also contacted Rocket Bunny but never got a response. Williamson has kept his sense of humor in the matter. “You know when you look at it it’s like you know there’s no way I can ever get that amount of money,” he said. Williamson even tweeted Elon Musk in hopes the billionaire entrepreneur could help answer his trillion dollar question. “I thought for sure because he trolls people all the time,” Williamson said. “I hope he actually saw it and maybe followed it, but I don’t know. It’s an Elon Musk wallet.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Williamson says that with that kind of money he would help people, especially his family members. For now, he’s in limbo. His account is frozen, so he cannot withdraw, buy, or trade while he waits for a response from the company. Her friend, who lives in Jasper, GA, bought the exact same part but didn’t experience the same deal.

