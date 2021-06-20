Kids and Money: Fidelity Youth Investment App Targets Gen Z and Beyond [Column] | Money

If you ask teens to name their favorite shoe and clothing company, fast food restaurant, or cell phone retailer, brands like Nike, Chipotle, and T-Mobile will top many lists.

But, the favorite investment brand of teenagers? Fidelity wants to be the one.

This is one of the motives behind the introduction of the new youth account product from Fidelity Investments. Jill Schlesinger previously mentioned the Fidelity Youth Account in her May 31 column on how to empower teens to invest, while giving them the proper education to make wise choices. Here’s a deeper dive into the new product.

Designed for teens ages 13 to 17, the Fidelity Youth Account includes a mobile app with streamlined features for managing money and content for teens on savings and investing.

Fidelity has long promoted a wealth of educational information for newbie investors on its website. And the investment giant has marketed its Roth IRAs and other investment products to younger customers. But the new youth account, rolled out last month after being tested with families, is much more ambitious.

The Fidelity app can be used to trade stocks, exchange traded funds, or mutual funds. The account comes with a debit card and can be linked to the Venmo and PayPal apps for peer-to-peer payments.

To enroll, a teen just needs a parent with a Fidelity account, who can keep tabs on their young investors and be alerted when a transaction goes through or the debit card is swiped. But unlike other products on the market, parents cannot block transactions.

Teens have their own usernames and passwords, which parents cannot access. Likewise, teens cannot access their parents’ Fidelity account.

There are no trading commissions, no subscription fees, no account fees, no minimum investment requirements, and no national ATM fees.

The accounts allow fractional trading, giving young people the opportunity to buy less than a full share of shares in popular companies like Amazon.com and Microsoft which currently sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars.

How many children want to invest in the stock market? The stock market was once foreign territory for high school students. But not anymore.

These standards force parents and their young investors to keep the lines of communication open and to talk about stock picking and other investment strategies.

Young investors entered the market in droves during the pandemic, especially as Robinhood and other trading apps have become the platforms of choice for buyers offering rocket-style stocks in GameStop. , AMC Entertainment and other companies.

Fidelity has 26 million retail brokerage accounts, many with teenagers. Investors opened 4.1 million new brokerage accounts in Fidelity last quarter, and 40% of them were opened by people 35 and under.

Fidelity promotes the Youth Account as a way to teach teens about money management, setting long-term investment goals and other important financial education concepts. During the testing phase, Fidelity said 90% of parents said they sat down with their teenager and used the account as a teaching moment.

I’m all for anything that teaches teens about responsible money management habits, especially those who don’t know much like Wall Street.

But make sure you’re comfortable with this wrinkle: When youth account investors turn 18, their youth account automatically switches to Fidelity standard brokerage account. This product is therefore more than Investments 101, it is a bold initiative by Fidelity to build long-term client relationships.