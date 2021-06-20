Theo Martin: An unintended consequence of Washington’s new environmental protection law

By Théo Martin

Governor Jay Inslees enacting a radical new law on sustainability last month was hailed by environmentalists in Washington as a major step toward meeting the state’s ambitious environmental goals, as it required manufacturers to use recycled plastics in the production of plastic packaging. This decision is indeed important, if only because it underlines the urgent need to promote the use of sustainable materials to reduce waste and preserve natural resources.

But the new law has at least one significant flaw. Despite the substantial investments that have been made in recycling programs in Washington State and across the country over the past decades, an insufficient amount of recycled plastic waste is currently recovered from landfills to adequately supply dependent manufacturers with recycled materials for their production process.

As a result, the law creates a catch-22 situation. Companies are suddenly tasked with achieving ambitious and laudable sustainability goals. But without an adequate supply of recycled plastic waste to use as raw materials for production, companies will not be able to meet these targets.

In this environment, money orders are onerous and will almost certainly drive up the costs of packaging all kinds of products. And most of these new costs will be borne by households and small businesses like mine at a time when the economy is still struggling to recover from the Covid -19 pandemic.

A more practical and much-needed solution in the immediate term would at least be to focus our efforts on strengthening existing recycling programs and expanding public education around them rather than basing our hopes on a well-intentioned law. which creates logistical obstacles and headaches.

Events in Washington are closely watched nationally, given the state’s reputation as an environmental leader and the challenges facing recycling programs across the country.

Consider how the new law works in Washington: Plastic beverage containers will now have to use at least 15% recycled content by 2023 to be sold in Washington. The requirement will increase by up to 50 percent by 2031. These requirements go further than any other state in the country, even surpassing California, which became the first state pass a minimum recycled content law for plastic beverage containers last year.

Not only does this approach fail to take into account the difficulties faced by any organization already making sustainable development a fundamental value in its production process. It ignores how COVID-19 completely disrupted the recycling infrastructure, causing a sea change in the way recycled content is now collected, sorted and processed.

Americans have generated a staggering amount of residential waste as the pandemic drove office workers home. And it turns out that Washington households, when left on their own, are more likely to throw everything in the blue recycling bin, whether it’s fit to go or not. That kind of well-meaning wish to ride a bike has enormous costs for municipalities, which cannot afford the rising costs of increasing the workforce dedicated to sorting contaminated waste streams.

At the same time, more and more recyclers and waste pickers are expressing concerns about their inability to use the materials they might collect. According to a survey by the National Waste & Recycling Association, nearly one in three recyclers now state that they send the recycling directly to landfill or can only carry out minimal sorting due to a pandemic.

The result is that instead of moving closer to our environmental goals, municipalities are even more crippled, undermining the efforts this law seeks to achieve. Take Walla Walla, for example, where the city council voted to eliminate plastics earlier this year as a fully accepted recycling material due to costly contamination with other products. As costs continue to pile up for Washington’s cities and towns, we may see more of them making similar tough decisions.

Washington has long boasted of being a national leader in sustainability. And if this is indeed the case, then this type of legislation that Governor Inslee recently signed has the potential to be replicated in other states across the country. And what would that bring, given that our national recycling system is already on the brink.

We have to get back to basics. Washington lawmakers should consider legislation that will actually address the issue of sustainability. This means educating consumers on what can actually be recycled and implementing stricter curbside recycling practices with a more complete understanding of how the system works. Washington’s environment and our sustainable future depend on it.

Theo Martin owns the Island Soul Restaurant in Columbia City, a neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.