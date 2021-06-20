Building equity using the integrity screen

Quantum Advisors has many firsts to its credit. In the 90s, when equity research was barely known, she pioneered stock selection through consistently applied valuation metrics. As the Indian mutual fund industry relied on distributors to market the funds, Quantum AMC, part of Quantum Advisors, decided to introduce direct, commission-free plans to distributors in 2006, even before SEBI introduce the concept. AMC was also the first to use the Total Return Index as a benchmark for a plan and decided to have only one plan per category long before it became the rule.

The group has now completed 25 years after a reorganization in 1996. Sharing the journey so far, Ajit Dayal, founder of Quantum Advisors, says: We started Quantum in 1990 with three companies Quantum Holding Limited, Quantum Financial Services Private Ltd and Quantum Properties Private Limited. We have filed for an IPO of 3 crore for each of the three companies and I am still awaiting a response as the Supervisor of Capital Matters was abolished in 1991. The SEBI rules regarding net worth criteria for companies doing an IPO were more stringent; the IPOs were therefore suspended.

Quantum Financial Services (QFS) had three Quantum Advisors companies to which Quantum AMC was added, Equitymaster and PersonalFn. The split of Quantum Advisors in 1998 was due to a partnership with Hansberger Global Investors (HGI) from 1996 to 2004. Due to regulatory issues with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), HGI wanted to be part of a company that was only in the management of investments. EquityMaster.com, then called Quantumindia.com, was the first Indian financial services company to go online on April 22, 1996.

We would have liked to have been much larger than today in terms of number of customers and AUM [Assets under management]. But we’re absolutely thrilled with the reputation we have and keeping our promises to our customers, says Dayal.

She prides herself on her culture of integrity at work. Honest advice is a philosophy we believe in. There is integrity in everything we do, adds IV Subramaniam, Managing Director and Group Head (Equities), Quantum Advisors, who also spent approximately 25 years at Quantum.

AUM more important abroad

Quantum Advisors, however, has a larger investor base abroad than in India. Its Q India Value Equity strategy manages 20,000 crore AuM, under a PMS license, for international investors. The same product in India under the umbrella of AMC attracted barely 1,000 crore.

Explaining the reason for this anomaly, Dayal said, international investors are watching the risk; the return should match the risk they are willing to take. The way we look at risk is through the assessment and the integrity screen.

According to Subramaniam, selecting companies with high integrity helped reduce risk. While stock returns can be high for a short time, if integrity is low, the business could explode at some point. If you look at what Satyam Computers has done, it has met all the criteria for return; it was the darling of investors in the much sought-after computer industry. But when we dug deeper, we found something that was missing, integrity was missing. This is where the integrity screen becomes important. We’d rather miss a short-term opportunity than take a client’s money and put it at risk in a business with low management integrity.

as AMC,

The Quantum AMC complex has only one diagram per category. There are three equity products: the value fund, the ESG fund which uses the integrity filter built between 1996 and 2014 and the Quantum Equity Fund of Funds. In partnership with Personal FN research, a basket of the best equity funds is selected so that investors’ money is distributed to funds managed by other fund houses. The offer for individual investors is supplemented by the liquid fund and the gold fund.

Quantum AMC advocates the 12:80:20 rule with investors. This means that an emergency fund equivalent to 12 months of running expenses should be in cash funds and savings bank accounts. Of the remaining money, 80 percent should be in equity funds. Of the 80 percent, a majority of 70 percent is expected to be invested in the Quantum Equity Fund of Funds and the remainder split equally between the Quantum India ESG Equity Fund and the Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund. The balance after allocation to equity funds is 20 percent and is expected to be in the Quantum Gold Savings Fund and the Quantum Gold Fund ETF.

Dayal says they’re there to satisfy investors looking for long-term returns.