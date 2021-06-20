3 More Reasons Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Will Surpass Wall Street Expectations

Media discussion of the newly approved Alzheimer’s disease treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab) has drawn much attention to its high price and questionable effectiveness. But the drug, which was developed by Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) in partnership with Japanese pharma Eisai (OTC: ESALY), has additional obstacles and risks that have largely not been discussed.

Biogen charges around $ 56,000 for a year of doses, so given that there are 30 million patients with Alzheimer’s disease worldwide – 1 million to 2 million of them in the United States alone – United – Aduhelm does not need to achieve significant market penetration to be a winner. Yet despite its large potential market, there are three less discussed reasons why the drug’s sales may still fall short of expectations.

Long infusion times

Aduhelm should be administered to patients as monthly infusions of one hour. Since this is recurrent intravenous (IV) therapy, patients will have two options: have an IV placed every time they go for treatment, or have an IV port put in place. – a device implanted under the skin that healthcare professionals can easily quickly attach a new IV to. Obtaining an IV port often requires a separate visit to the hospital for placement by a specialist, sometimes under sedation.

Beyond the fact that the need for IV access will be an issue for patients, there is also the question of where these treatments will take place. Infusion centers are not designed for the memory care patient population, and local neurology offices are unlikely to be financially prepared to stockpile doses of such expensive treatment.

Home visits by trained nurses are a potential option. A few years ago, a pilot program in Australia tested home infusions for patients receiving another Biogen drug, Tysabri. This test was successful, but such a solution would be more time consuming in terms of medical personnel.

A much more acceptable option for all parties would be to develop an intramuscular or subcutaneous injection. But there is no indication yet from the companies that they are working on such a version of Aduhelm.

Additional care costs

While much of the attention has been focused on the price Biogen charges for the drug itself, there are additional costs and bottlenecks to consider. Patients receiving Aduhelm will need several advanced imaging tests during their first year of treatment. Among them, an amyloid PET scan, which can detect the accumulation of certain plaques that may play a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. And while these tests – which cost around $ 4,000 to $ 5,000 each – can help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, Medicare and Medicaid currently do not cover them. (Biogen is publicly advocating for government health insurance plans to begin covering amyloid PET testing.)

Then there are MRIs. The FDA labeling for Aduhelm clearly states that patients should have an MRI scan before starting monthly treatments, and again before the seventh and twelfth doses. This creates additional hurdles to overcome in terms of obtaining prior authorization from health insurers, scheduling and additional appointments. Not to mention the financial impact – the minimum cost for a brain MRI is around $ 1,600, and can go up to $ 8,000.

In short, treatment with Aduhelm will come with a lot of additional costs beyond its high sticker price, and these can really add up over time.

Adverse events

Beyond all of the barriers mentioned above, there is also the potential for adverse events to be considered. Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA, are most often seen as temporary swelling in areas of the brain. Usually they resolve over time. Sometimes they don’t. And sometimes it leads to damaging bleeding in the brain. In clinical trials with aducanumab, ARIA occurred quite frequently – in up to 41% of patients, 24% of whom developed symptoms (most commonly headache, confusion, dizziness and changes in vision). Not only that, but 8% of patients exhibited some form of increased confusion or disorientation – twice the percentage who exhibited these symptoms in the placebo arm.

So what happens when a patient develops ARIA? No more MRIs. No more medical check-ups for more confusion. No more delays in treatment. Potentially more hospitalizations and adverse outcomes for patients already at risk for delirium. And probably, stopping the drug.

Biogen’s stock has climbed more than 40% since the FDA approved Aduhelm, adding more than $ 20 billion to its market capitalization. But at this point, investors in the healthcare industry may want to sit on the sidelines and watch the situation unfold with this pharmaceutical company. Sales of its other drugs are down. If Biogen is able to get a significant number of patients on Aduhelm and keep them there, then it could become a winner in the long run. But until there’s clear evidence the company can do it – or until a version of the treatment that doesn’t require an IV is in its pipeline and more real-world data on ARIA be obtained – I am crossing Biogen off my watch list.