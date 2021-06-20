Stocks break nine-week streak of gains





An archive photo shows the interior of a brokerage house in Dhaka. Dhaka shares registered a nine-week rally over the past week, as one section of investors decided to sell shares for profit while many others continued to buy shares of companies in Dhaka. ‘insurance. New Age Photo Dhaka shares registered a nine-week rally over the past week, as one section of investors decided to sell shares for profit while many others continued to buy shares of companies in Dhaka. ‘insurance. DSEX, the key index for the Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell 0.23%, or 13.89 points, over the past week to close at 6,052.76 points on June 17, the last trading session of the week after earning 812 points in the previous nine weeks. . Despite gaining in three out of five sessions in the week, the benchmark fell last week mainly due to a significant drop in the first trading session of the week, traders said. They said the market hit a 39-month high on June 10, the last trading session the week before, prompting investors to turn a profit on June 13. Average share prices in telecommunications, engineering, banking, and non-bank financial institutions fell 2.2 percent, 1.6 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively . On June 14, the DSE suspended the operations of Banco Securities, a brokerage firm of the DSE, for an alleged embezzlement of Tk 66 crore from the client’s consolidated account. Investors were active primarily with companies in the insurance sector during the week. For example, stock prices in the general insurance industry climbed 6.4 percent last week and recorded 22 percent of total sales for the week. In addition, stock prices in the energy, cement and pharmaceutical sectors rose 1.7 percent, 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Trading in shares of Paper Processing & Packaging Limited, Monno Fabrics Limited, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Co Limited and Tamijuddin Textile Mills Limited again began at the DSE Main Board on June 13 as the companies went out of their way to will. market. The stock prices of the four companies climbed to the maximum limit during the five trading days of the week. EBL Securities in its weekly market commentary said: “Investors have taken a conservative approach to the stock market as cases of Covid in the country are on the rise as many investors have shown interest in certain small cap stocks at rapid gain “. “However, the ease of tax breaks during the outgoing fiscal year and the media report on the pursuit of the special facility to disclose untaxed money in the capital market may have a positive impact on the market.” , did he declare. Average DSE revenue fell to Tk 1,959.73 crore last week from Tk 2,437.64 crore the week before. Of the 371 issues traded last week, 148 rose, 210 fell and 17 remained unchanged. DSE’s blue chip DS30 index fell 0.36%, or 8.04 points, to end at 2,197.06 points. The DSES Sharia Index also lost 0.66%, or 8.55 points, over the past week to close at 1,290.93 points. BEXIMCO topped the turnover chart last week with its shares valued at Tk 817.47 crore changing hands. Pioneer Insurance, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Fortune Shoes, Lub-rref Bangladesh, National Feed Mills, Green Delta Insurance, NRB Commercial Bank, Sonar Bangla Insurance and Pragati Insurance were the other top revenue leaders.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos