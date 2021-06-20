Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalics to debut on June 24

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings and integrated metals production company Shyam Metalics and Energy, which recently completed their IPOs, will debut on June 24, investment bankers said on Sunday.

The shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) successfully raised 5,550 crore from its IPO, which included 2,498 crore which was raised from key investors. Shyam Metalics collected 909 crore of its public issue, including 270 crore from anchor investors.

the Sona Comstar’s 5,550 crore IPO, which was open for subscription June 14-16, was subscribed 2.33 times in a price range of 285-291 per share.

The part intended for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 3.54 times, retail investors (RII) 1.61 times and non-institutional investors 40%.

The IPO included a new issue of shares in the amount of 300 crore and a sell offer totaling up to 5,250 crore by selling the shareholder Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group Inc.

The Blackstone-backed company designs, manufactures and supplies high-tech critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starters, BSG systems, EV traction motors and units motor control.

Shyam Metals’ The initial sale of 990 crore shares was subscribed for more than 121 times at a price range of 303-306 each. The initial public offering was opened for public subscription on June 16 and concluded on June 16.

The category reserved for QIBs was subscribed 156 times, non-institutional investors 340 times and the part reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.62 times.

The IPO included a new issue of shares worth 657 crore and a sale offer of 252 crore by existing shareholders.

The Kolkata-based long steel products and ferroalloys company sells intermediate and final products throughout the steel value chain to institutional clients and end users through 42 distributors, brokers in 13 States and a territory of the Union.

It currently operates three manufacturing plants located in Sambalpur in Odisha and Jamuria and Mangalpur in West Bengal.

This story was posted from a feed with no text editing.

