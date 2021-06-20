Business
Infosys fixes several issues in the Income Tax portal, to resolve the rest soon
NEW DELHI : Infosys has fixed several issues initially noticed in the new electronic income tax filing portal and is committed to resolving the rest as soon as possible, says COO and full-time UB Pravin director Rao.
Infosys said in response to an emailed query from mint that Rao addressed the issue related to the new income tax portal at the company’s 40th annual general meeting on Saturday. Rao told shareholders of Infosys that the company is working to resolve the issues that users have noticed while using the portal – www. Incometax.gov.in.
Over the past week, several technology issues that impacted performance and stability have been addressed and as a result we have observed thousands of daily users on the portal. Almost a lakh of tax returns have been filed so far, ”Rao said in his address to shareholders. mint saw a record of the address to shareholders.
Infosys is the developer of the portal www. Incometax.gov.inqui is set to be a game-changer when it comes to facilitating taxpayers and quickly processing tax returns. However, many users pointed out that they could not access the portal when it launched on June 7.
We are deeply concerned about the initial concerns that the new e-filing portal aroused among users and we are committed to resolving any issues as soon as possible, ”said Rao. He also said that the company’s project team was working to ensure a seamless experience for the portal users.
The assurance of Infosys, which developed the project, precedes a meeting that the Ministry of Finance called Tuesday with Infosys. The ministry pointed out last week that the new income tax portal is fraught with several problems.
We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders over the next few weeks to ensure that all contributions and comments are reviewed and addressed with the goal of providing enhanced functionality and a seamless user experience, ”said Rao.
The tax department seeks to provide an improved and intuitive user experience for taxpayers and is launching a mobile application in the near future. The new electronic filing portal was developed in mission mode as part of the e-governance plan for administrations. (ends)
