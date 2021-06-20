A market-beating investor sold Apple shares to buy Berkshire Hathaway.

Text size





A better-than-the-market registered investment advisor has made a change to their portfolio that is paying off so far.

HM Payson sold positions in



Apple



(ticker: AAPL), and used the product to buy more class B



Berkshire Hathaway



(



Berkshire Hathaway



) in the first trimester. The RIA disclosed the stock transactions in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Apple and Berkshire Hathaway both beat the



S&P 500 Index



so far in the second quarter, but the advantage belongs to Berkshire Hathaway. Apple stock is up 6.8% from April to June, while Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 7.3%; the index gained 4.9% during this period. Warren Buffetts company also overtook Apple in the first quarter, with Berkshire Hathaway shares rising 10.2%, compared to an 8% drop in Apple shares; the S&P 500 rose 5.8% this quarter.

The only mutual fund managed by HM Payson,



Payson Total Return Fund



(PBFDX), is impressive performance. For the one, three and five year periods ended March 31, the fund has average annual total returns of 61.37%, 18.76% and 17.81%, compared to the respective S&P 500 returns of 56, 35%, 16.78% and 16.29%.

Peter E. Robbins, CEO of HM Paysons and chief investment officer, notes that the Portland, Maine company has $ 5.8 billion in assets under management. The assets of the trust for which he acts as a trustee or co-trustee are approximately $ 1.6 billion, and approximately $ 1.2 billion are institutional and municipal relationships.

We believe we are the oldest financial firm in the United States still operating under its original structure, founded in 1854, Robbins wrote in an email to Barrons. HM Payson sold 295,987 Apple shares in the first quarter to the end of March along with 1.6 million iPhone shares. maker.

In fact, around August of last year, we thought that Apple,



Amazon.com



(AMZN), and others had become expensive relative to their sales and earnings per share. We thought it was a good time to come up with better ideas with reasonable multiples but above average margins, Robbins wrote. It was difficult to part with our Apple in which we had a significant positive equity stake since we bought it at around 13 times profit and sold it around 28 times.

Apple just wrapped up a developer conference earlier this month, and CEO Tim Cook recently spoke up to champion the company’s app review process.

HM Payson bought 44,284 Class B Berkshire Hathaway shares, bringing its investment to 250,387 shares at the end of March.

Robbins wrote that the purchase of Berkshire Hathaway shares was the primary use of the proceeds from the sale of Apple shares. He also provided a rationale for purchasing shares in investment firm Buffetts after a long period of underperformance.

Mark BRK Assets Investment Portfolio, Business Portfolio (Sees Candy, Fruit of the Loom, etc.), Railroad and Utilities BRK is worth $ 358 per share, more than 40% up from the place where we started to increase the size of the position.

The entry point was created by A) BRK’s lack of aggressive action near market lows last March and April to buy individual stocks and / or own stocks, coupled with B) direct exposure from BRK to the COVID recession through its Investment Portfolio, Business Portfolio and Railroad.

Well aware that cheap stocks can stay cheap for an uncomfortably long period of time, once the economic recovery emerged last November in the wake of the



Pfizer



(PFE) vaccine announcement on November 9, we became more comfortable underwriting a potential increase in BRK’s fundamental business momentum. Additionally, the relative strength of stocks versus the S&P 500 began to increase after a prolonged period of underperformance.

Adding all of this to an upward valuation, a potential improvement in fundamental trading momentum, and increasing relative strength, we believe the weight of evidence supports an inordinate active weighting of the stock.

Barrons noted in December that it was time to buy shares in Berkshire Hathaway. In fact, until the close on Friday, Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 18.2% while Apple stock is down 1.7% year-to-date. The rise of the S&P 500 so far this year is 10.9%.

