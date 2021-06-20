1 share to buy, 1 to throw away when markets open: Amazon, Bank of America

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday, with the and worst week in months as concerns over whether the Federal Reserve might start raising rates sooner than expected spooked the market.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a weekly loss of 3.5%, its biggest drop since October, as investors turned away from value stocks. The benchmark S&P 500, meanwhile, fell 1.9%, its biggest weekly loss since February.

The, performed less badly, losing just 0.3% over the same period as tech trade returned to favor.

This week we’ll have another batch of notable earnings reports from companies like Nike (NYSE 🙂 and FedEx (NYSE :), along with key Congressional representatives from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. It will be a busy week for Wall Street.

Contrary to all market trends this week, below we highlight one stock that is likely to be in demand and one that could see further decline.

Remember though, our timeline is fairfor the coming week.

Stock to buy: Amazon

This is a big week for Amazon.com (NASDAQ :), as it kicks off its annual Prime Day shopping extravaganza, which is set to be one of the biggest shopping events in history at 3:00 a.m. ET on Monday. .

The two-day event, which gives Prime members a chance to win amazing deals, will include discounts on more than two million items, according to the company.

While the e-commerce giant won’t release official Prime Day sales figures, many expect online spending during this year’s event to eclipse last year’s total.

According to the digital research arm of the software company Adobe, Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 is expected to bring in $ 11 billion, compared to sales of $ 10.4 billion in last year’s event, which occurred in October due to the COVID pandemic -19.

In addition, 6 in 10 Americans surveyed said Adobe they plan to shop during Prime Day this year.

“We expect Prime Day this year to exceed Cyber ​​Monday 2020 spending levels,” said Jason Woosley, vice president, products and commerce platforms, at Adobe Experience the Cloud. “It’s a huge lift happening in mid-June.”

AMZN stock closed at $ 3,486.90 on Friday, less than 2% below its all-time high of $ 3,552.25 reached in September.

With a valuation of $ 1.76 trillion, the Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce and cloud computing company is the third-most valued company listed on the U.S. stock exchange, behind Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 and Microsoft (NASDAQ :).

That said, Amazon has been relatively lagging among large-cap tech leaders this year, gaining only about 7% in 2021, as pandemic-era lockdown restrictions eased and consumers poured in. to physical retail stores in greater numbers.

However, the stock has traded incredibly well lately, having rallied in seven of the last nine trading sessions, despite greater market volatility.

Despite concerns over impending antitrust reform, the US House Judiciary Committee plans to vote this week on a set of six antitrust bills targeting the market power of Big Tech stocks AMZN seems to be a safe bet this week , as investors return to the names of technology at the expense of economically-related stocks, such as,, and.

Stock to empty: Bank of America

And speaking of financials, shares of Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 are expected to remain under pressure for the next few days as investors worry about the negative impact of federal reserves on the company’s bottom line.

Financial stocks of all sizes sold off last week after Federal Reserve officials estimated that interest will need to rise earlier and faster than anticipated due to the surge.

The Fed’s hawkish turn triggered a huge repositioning in global financial markets, including bonds.

The US yield jumped to 1.59% after the Fed update, but fell back to around 1.44% on Friday afternoon, amid concerns about the outlook for future economic growth.

Falling interest rates adversely affect the return on interest that banks earn on their loan products, or the net interest margin, which is the difference between the interest income banks generate and the amount of interest paid. to their depositors.

Given the wave of repositioning in the bond market, BAC shares appear to be a vulnerable investment in the short term.

Bank of America has enjoyed the benefits of a recovering economy, robust investment banking activity and reduced exposure to credit losses for most of this year.

However, after hitting its best level since March 2008 at $ 43.49 on June 3, BAC stock has since lost momentum, falling about 11% to close at $ 38.78 on Friday.

Despite recent losses, shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender gained 28% in 2021.

At current levels, BofA has a market capitalization of around $ 332.3 billion, making it the second largest US banking institution, behind JPMorgan Chase (NYSE :).