Best AirPods Prime Day deals: AirPods Pro drops to $ 190 on Amazon





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you’re getting the best deal. WhileAmazon Prime Day may not officially launch until Monday, June 21, we’re already seeing significant savings on Apple’s AirPods line-up as the two-day sale approaches. Amazon and Walmart are still generally considered the best places to find price cuts on Apple AirPods. As of Sunday June 20, the best offers we see at AirPods Pro for $ 190 and Standard AirPods for $ 119. Neither is the best price we’ve ever seen, but both are way better than what you would pay if you walked into an Apple Store right now. Note that all these headphones are compatible with the new spatial audio features, but none of them will offer the maximum quality of the next lossless audio format, which is too rich to be supported by the current Bluetooth wireless standard. AirPods prices 2021 Model Apple Store Price Best price right now Best price ever AirPods Pro $ 249 $ 190 $ 169 AirPods $ 159 $ 119 $ 99 AirPods with wireless charging case $ 199 $ 150 $ 130 AirPods Max $ 549 $ 530 $ 499 Sarah Tew / CNET Apple’s AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $ 169 at Walmart and $ 170 at Amazon for Black Friday. More recently, wireless headphones have hovered between $ 190 and $ 200. It’s still $ 49 to $ 59 below the regular Apple Store price, which is a pretty decent AirPods deal. Read our AirPods Pro review. Walmart came into force at the start of the Black Friday sales game by slashing AirPods to $ 99 – the lowest price on record. That deal is long gone, but Walmart, Target, and Amazon now offer them all for between $ 120 and $ 130 most days. It’s still about $ 30 to $ 40 cheaper than the Apple Store price. Read our AirPods review. Sarah Tew / CNET AirPods with the wireless charging case were briefly reduced to $ 130, which was very close to what you would typically pay for standard AirPods with a wired charging case. Now that their price has climbed back to $ 150, you’re looking at a $ 30 hike in AirPods with the wired box. It’s debatable if it’s worth spending the extra dough, but that price is still a $ 49 discount from the Apple Store price. David Carnoy / CNET The latest and greatest Apple headphones were announced in December. They’re full-size models, packed with premium features like noise cancellation, spatial audio, and easy integration with Apple devices. Yes, paying more for headphones than a PS5 might sound crazy, but here’s the craziest thing: they’re worth it, as long as you don’t feel burnt out by their lack of support for lossless sound. . After months of backordered orders, these headphones have seen their first markdowns in recent days – some colors are $ 20 off at Amazon and other vendors. Read our AirPods Max review. This article is updated frequently to reflect current prices.

