Des Moines football stadium and Global Plaza deserve support





American Equity Investment Life Insurance Co., a New York Stock Exchange listed company, is proud to be headquartered in the greater Des Moinesmetro area. For more than 25 years, we’ve supported American families with annuity and investment solutions as they consider securing their financial future. We regard our clients’ promise to provide individuals with the dignity of a lifetime salary as the fundamental tenet of our corporate culture. We are developing this spirit of serving individuals and our local communities by partnering with others in Grand Des Moines to attract new jobs to the area and make it a welcoming region for diverse and vibrant employers and new talent. To do this, we are proud to announce our corporate commitment to Greater Des Moinesby by joining efforts to make the Pro Iowa Stadium, the associated potential football franchise, and a community-driven Global Plaza a reality. We are delighted to support this public-private partnership and plan to inject $ 5 million to bring this flagship initiative to fruition. After:American Equity Donates $ 5 Million to Pro Iowa Football Stadium at Former Dico Tire Plant in Des Moines We are proud to partner with other public and private leaders involved with Pro Iowa on an initiative that will move our community forward in the following ways: Transform a ravaged site. Dico’s former EPA Superfund industrial site has been an eyesore in the region for at least 20 years. During this time, American Equity has become a major player in our industry while being rooted in our roots and our original base in Iowa. We want to participate in the metamorphosis of this site for our hometown. As a southern entry point to our city center and an access point for anyone arriving through our airport, this site deserves the attention long needed to clean it properly and build an economic and social project for our region. As they say in life: First impressions count, and the transformation of this site is an important first impression that our community must make on new visitors. Attract and retain the best talent and provide opportunities for economic growth. Football is a growing sport in America and a global sport. Cities that embrace football are positioning themselves as national and global cities. I moved here from Charlotte, North Carolina. It was there that I witnessed Charlotte’s rise to the big stage as a magnet for jobs, opportunity and social transformation into an inclusive and diverse city when she embraced football as a driving force. economic. Employees want to live in vibrant cities willing and ready to bring exciting new features to residents. They want to live in a metropolitan area that values ​​playtime as much as work. They want a place to call home that offers a little sizzle. Bringing professional football to the highest national level in our metro with a new stadium is exciting for our potential talents, for football players and for the diverse fan base. Create an inclusive space. The number of foreign-born residents living in Greater Des Moineshas has increased by more than 20% over the past decade. And more than 40,000 Iowa youth and adults participate in recreational soccer programs each year. As a stakeholder in this project, we will strive to include programs that celebrate diversity and encourage people to seek ways to foster inclusion in sport, in the workplace and across the world. community. American Equity is delighted to help lay the groundwork for this initiative that will pave the way for promoting greater economic prosperity in Greater Des Moines, and we invite others to join us. Anant Bhalla is CEO and Chairman of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Co.

