Former SEC Chairman on Market Risks Even Stock Traders Can’t Ignore

The Wall Street establishment and Reddit, even Robinhood-powered stock traders disagree, on just about anything. In fact, rolling your eyes at traditional stock market methods is inherent in transactions like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Warnings from market greats like Warren Buffett might as well be a badge of honor among new traders. But one thing Buffett failed to notice in his reviews of the “casino” atmosphere of this bull market and companies like Robinhood, which he beat down hard, is that when he was himself a young investor, he had a penchant for the “cigar butt”. “stores the dregs of the market, companies that still have a few puffs before moving on to a more refined type of investing that has made him a billionaire. And this footnote from Buffett brings up an important point about new investors of the market. The phenomenon of retail has led to a debate about whether investors’ entry into the market is key, not how they get there, and what happens today will do more for wealth creation. in the long run than “playing” in actions and scaring people. to participate in the market. “This is a permanent change,” said Catherine Keating, CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, at the CNBC Evolve Global Summit last week. “It’s a new generation of investors. She said retail investment has grown faster than institutional commerce over the past decade, and in the past year since the pandemic has grown from around 20% in business activity to 35%. “It’s an ongoing phenomenon and retail investors are very important to the market and the market is important to retail investors,” Keating said. Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who recently returned to the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, told the CNBC Evolve event that as life expectancy increases, it is important to encourage more US households to invest in the market, which makes it a good thing that there is more equity participation, more broadly in US households, and sooner. But memes stocks are another matter.

The AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. logo on a smartphone and the Robinhood logo on a laptop. Tiffany Hagler Gear | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“Let’s separate the two things,” Clayton said. “Memes stocks and the non-fundamental activity around memes stocks is something that regulators, and all of us, need to be aware of,” he said. “We need to look at memes stocks and deviations from fundamentals, but if part of this is to invest earlier and participate more broadly, it is necessary.” It might be as close as the establishment is willing to give Robinhood and Reddit at least one left-hand compliment. And that doesn’t mean Clayton doesn’t have a warning or two to offer, whether stock traders even like it or not to help keep new investors on track, and maybe scare them off a bit. .

Know why and where the SEC can’t protect investors

One of Clayton’s big concerns is that retail investors are unaware of the SEC’s limited leverage over new ways in which investors communicate information. The SEC’s job in stock market communications is to ensure that when companies disclose material information, it is not misleading and is disclosed fairly, but it is not the SEC’s job to regulate. price other than in stock breaker scenarios and that doesn’t have much if any power to punish people making recommendations on social media message boards. The current situation worries Clayton about “the bits of information that retail investors buy and sell on” and new methods of trading and communicating in the marketplace increase the risk of new types of stock pump-and-dump programs. the SEC is powerless. against.

In America, we don’t tell people that you can’t buy and sell securities. Jay Clayton, Former SEC Chairman