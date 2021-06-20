I bought 30 items from Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s to see which was the cheapest





When doing your weekly shopping, have you ever wondered if you are getting the best deal? It’s hard to stay on top of all the prices, so we often end up settling for the store we always go with. So far! We compared an average weekly store in three major supermarkets, so you know which one to pick next week. From luxury items to your basics, from own-branded products to beloved brands, we’ve picked some of the more common choices and performed a full cost and range comparison. We shopped, we browsed, we calculated – and here are the results. READ MORE – Our shopping list in each of the supermarkets – Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s – was as follows: Kingsmill Brown Bread

Whole Milk, 2 Pints

Anchor Butter, 250g

6 own brand farm eggs

Dettol antibacterial cleaning spray

4 x Chopped tomatoes

Andrex toilet paper rolls, 16 rolls

Carrots, 1kg

Penne pasta, 500g

Gala apples, pack of 6

Cathedral City matured cheddar, 550g

Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies, Pack of Two

Neapolitan ice cream, 2 liters

Cadbury Mini Rolls, Pack of 10

Walkers Ready Salted Multipack

Heinz Ketchup

Yellow tailed shiraz

Baked potatoes, 2.5 kg

3 x brown onions

Table salt, 750g

Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes

Ground beef, 500g

5 x bananas

Yeo Valley Organic Greek Yogurt, 450g

Chicken breast fillets, 500g

Goodfella Margherita Thin Pizza

3 x garlic cloves

Fairy liquid, 625 ml

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste

Mixed peppers, pack of 3 Asda Total price: 55.97 Shipping costs: Between 1.75 and 4.50, depending on the time of day. Asda had a fantastic range of items, with plenty of cheaper own-label options for the branded goods we selected, if you’re trying to save pennies on your favorite items.





Sainsbury’s Total price: 57.25 Delivery costs: Between 1 and 4, depending on the time of day. At least when we were looking, Sainsbury’s had a few items out of stock or with very little to choose from. Maybe we took them at the wrong time, but other supermarkets offered more variety and choice for our shopping experience. READ MORE –





(Image: PA)

Tesco Total price: 58.05 Delivery costs: 4.50 for a fixed one-hour delivery window, or 3 for a flexi-window, where you choose a three-hour window and then receive a one-hour window on the day of delivery. Tesco had a wide selection, and we noticed that they were offering discounts on many of our select items with their Clubcard prices, so if you are a loyal member you may be able to save even more.



Overall, Asda is the cheapest in our store, so this might be the one for you if you’re trying to save a few pennies. However, everyone’s weekly runs are different, so you never know what it might be like for yours! Why not try it out for yourself?







