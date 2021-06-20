Tata Steels outlook for fiscal 22 shines on deleveraging and better outlook for Europe

Indian steel stocks have broken their peaks after a strong advance, and Tata Steel Ltd is no exception here. The company’s shares are down about 12% from their 52-week highs seen in May on the National Stock Exchange.

However, this does not appear to have changed the outlook for Tata Steel in the eyes of analysts and investors. What works for the company are its improved achievements in the domestic market, the fact that its operations are a well-oiled integrated machine, and that it has expansions planned. The icing on the cake is the recent improvement in European profitability.

While Tata Steel Europes (TSE) Ebitda per tonne improved in the fourth quarter to $ 66 per tonne, we expect Ebitda per tonne to exceed $ 100 per tonne in the first half of the year. fiscal year 22 given the sharply high spreads, ”analysts from JP Morgan India Private Limited wrote in a note. is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

View full picture Healthy progress

Analysts point out that European steel prices are well above historical averages, helped by robust demand. Any extension of European safeguards should help improve the visibility of TSE benefits, although reliance on external commodities such as coal could be a challenge.

However, the company can pass the impact of any price hikes on to its contracts, analysts say. That said, the strict carbon emission standards in Europe can be a challenge for the company.

Investors also like Tata Steel’s focus on deleveraging. With Tata focused on reducing debt and the likelihood that TSE’s EBITDA over the next three years will be higher than the average for the past few years, we believe Tata is an ideal candidate for a reassessment, ”analysts at JP Morgan said. The brokerage firm estimates Tata Steels’ net debt for fiscal year 22 will be at its lowest level in nine years.

Tata Steels’ performance in the March quarter reflected the boom in the steel cycle. Not only did the company’s autonomous EBITDA per tonne jump 39% sequentially, the performance of its subsidiaries also improved. The recent price increases on the domestic market reinforce the already strong profitability of domestic operations.

Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices rose 20% sequentially after price increases in the first half of June. Being an integrated manufacturer with captive supplies of coal and iron ore, the performance of the company is expected to remain robust. While Tata Steels’ royalty costs increased in FY21 in line with the increase in the price of iron ore, the estimated cost of iron ore delivered for FY21 to $ 36 per tonne during year 21 was one of the lowest in the world, helping to generate strong operating leverage, ”said Ambit Capital Research.

Meanwhile, TSE is working to separate UK and Dutch companies to improve accountability, although Tata Steels continues to focus on domestic operations. India’s higher margin share in volumes has increased from 28% in FY2012 to 61% in FY21 and is expected to reach 66% after ramp-up of the new plant in 5 mtpa, ”said Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a June 16 report.

Bloomberg data shows that the average target price for Tata Steel shares based on estimates from 25 brokerage firms is 1,393 per share.

This is more than 20% higher than the company’s share price of 1,092 each. Investors would do well to follow steel prices and policy news from China. Some analysts said the latest hawkish tilt by the US Federal Open Market Committee at the recent meeting was due to concerns about steel price inflation.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.