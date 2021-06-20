These 2 credit cards want to give you $ 2,250 to spend on your trip

Between quarantines and heavy travel restrictions, the past 18 months have given many of us a severe case of cabin fever. Trip will be possible again, although unfortunately it may seem out of reach in terms of budget, especially if you are one of the many people who have lost income due to the pandemic.

The good news is that you could earn up to 200,000 credit card points, worth at least $ 2,250 in travel expenses, with just two travel credit cards. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card are currently offering limited-time signup bonuses that are bigger than ever.

Start your journey to financial success with a bang Get free access to the selected products we use to help us meet our financial goals. These fully vetted choices could be the solution to helping you increase your credit score, invest more profitably, build an emergency fund, and more. By submitting your email address, you consent to our sending you money advice as well as products and services which we believe may be of interest to you. You can unsubscribe anytime. Please read our privacy statement and terms and conditions.

Bonus offers

Each of these credit cards offers a limited time welcome bonus worth at least $ 1,000 in travel expenses.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card offers a record 100,000 points if you can spend $ 4,000 in the first three months, up from its usual bonus of 50,000 points. As a Chase Sapphire Preferred Cardholder, you can redeem your Ultimate Rewards points through the Chase Travel Portal for flights, hotel stays, rental cars, cruises, and tours for $ 0. .0125 $ per point, which makes this bonus worth $ 1,250. You can also transfer your points to a long list of partner airlines and hotels at a 1: 1 rate, and these great value redemptions can help you get even over $ 1,250 in your sign-up bonus.

The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card is also currently offering its highest signup bonus on record, with the potential to earn a total of 100,000 bonus miles. You will earn the first 50,000 bonus miles if you spend $ 3,000 in the first three months, and the second 50,000 bonus miles if you spend $ 20,000 in total during the first 12 months.

Venture Miles are easy to redeem for travel, as you can use them to “clear” any travel purchases you have made in the past 90 days at a rate of $ 0.01 per point. That’s 100,000 Venture Miles worth at least $ 1,000. Capital One also has a solid list of transfer partners to help you get the most out of your miles.

There is no published deadline for these limited-time offers, but they sure won’t last forever. If you think you can use either of these bonuses wisely, act fast.

How to qualify for the cards and earn both welcome bonuses

It is important to make sure that you have a good chance of qualifying for these cards before you apply. Good credit – that is, a FICO score of at least 670 – will give you a good chance of qualifying for most travel credit cards, although a score above 700 is ideal.

Submitting many credit card applications in a short period of time can damage your credit score, and some credit card issuers won’t approve you if you’ve applied for too many credit cards recently. However, assuming you haven’t submitted multiple credit card requests in the past few months, you can apply for two cards at once. A few new inquiries may cause your credit score to temporarily drop slightly, but it will start to recover in a few months.

Once you’re approved, the trick is to make sure you can spend enough to earn the signup bonuses. Choosing one or the other might not be difficult, depending on your spending habits, but doing both at the same time can be more difficult.

It’s important not to overspend just to meet your minimum spending requirement. Instead, schedule your credit card applications for times when you plan to spend more or make a big purchase, like right before a big vacation, for example. You can also put most of your bills on your credit card until you hit the minimum required, and ask friends and family if you can foot the bill on big meals or group purchases and ask them to reimburse you for their share.

Making the Most of Your Credit Card Points During the COVID-19 Pandemic

If you still aren’t comfortable traveling due to the pandemic, you might be wondering what a bunch of credit card points are for. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to redeem both Ultimate Rewards points and Venture miles without sacrificing social distancing, including saving money on groceries and food delivery.

Venture miles are extremely easy to redeem, as they can be used to “wipe” travel purchases on your credit card statement, which covers a lot. In addition to common travel purchases like flights and hotels, everything from Uber rides, trains and tolls to Airbnb stays can be cleared with miles.

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card doesn’t just let you “wipe” travel purchases, their travel portal has pretty extensive offerings and includes private rental homes as well as activities and tours that can be socially distant. Chase also introduced a new way to redeem Ultimate Rewards points in light of COVID-19: Until September 2021, cardholders can use their points to ‘wipe’ grocery store purchases, home improvement and catering purchases at the rate of $ 0.0125 per point. This casts a wide net, so it shouldn’t be difficult for just about anyone to find ways to redeem 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points for a good value.