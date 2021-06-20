Stock CollPlant: collagen, 3D bioprinting and bioinks

What attracts many new investors to the stock market is a truly exciting story that involves the promise of future wealth. Outside of pharmaceutical stocks, you rarely find companies worth billions without significant revenues. We say “significant” because sometimes a business will generate a small income forever without actually doing a squat. This is why we only invest in companies with significant income. Just take a look at this 3D bioprinting company that has been making promises for as long as we can remember.

Graphic: Nanalyze – Data:

Why ARK Invest chooses to hold (check Yahoo Finance) 8.52% of the shares of this company are beyond us. This shows that even sophisticated institutional investors are inclined to chase stories rather than traction. Today we are going to talk about a 3D bioprinting company whose last four quarters of revenue (incoherent as they were) exceeded 30 quarters of Organovo (ONVO) income.

CollPlant revenues – Credit: Yahoo Finance

CollPlant Biotechnologies – CLGN

Founded in 2004, CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) has a pretty compelling story – genetically engineered tobacco plants that produce a superior form of collagen that has a number of advantages over what’s on the market today.

Collagen extracted from animals vs collagen of plant origin – Credit: CollPlant

That’s the value proposition in a nutshell. The validation of their technology has recently manifested itself in the form of $ 14 milestone payment registered in the last quarter by Allergan Aesthetics, the company behind the Botox brand. Before we get too excited, we need to assess the size of the potential opportunity.

And Blue Ocean THERE

When we consider the potential of a stock, we need to consider the magnitude of the opportunity it is trying to seize. This is called the ttotal aaddressable mmarket (TAM), and the type we are looking for is called “blue ocean”. A few INSEAD MBA professors coined the term, and being the MBAs that we are, we started using it without even figuring out what it meant. Intuitively, that means a total market opportunity that is so vast that you could grow revenue for a decade at a triple-digit compound annual growth rate without even capturing double-digit market share. But it’s actually deeper than that. says Investopedia:

A pure blue ocean market has no competitors. A blue ocean business leader has pioneering advantages, cost advantages in marketing without competition, the ability to set prices without competitive constraints, and the flexibility to steer their offering in different directions. Investopedia credit

In other words, a blue ocean is a market that no one occupies, that is, until a BSD dominates it, with Apple probably being the best example. So it seems intuitive that the first market leader in a blue ocean is likely to become the biggest shark.

You might think CollPlant has a TAM Ocean Blue because it’s the only company that can create collagen from tobacco plants, but that’s not true. First of all, the proposed TAM is not that big. Here are some figures on the collagen market.

Credit: Global Market Snapshot

A $ 3.6 billion market just isn’t that big, even though it is expected to grow to $ 6.3 billion by 2027. More importantly, it’s not the blue ocean. This market already exists and is served by a number of companies producing collagen. Trying to move an existing market is much easier said than done. Obtaining winning partnerships of sporadic and uncertain cash flow is not the type of business we want to invest in, even if the business is run by a serial entrepreneur.

Credit: ISRAEL21c

A serial entrepreneur

Whenever a business makes promises, we want to see who makes them. A 2018 article by ISRAEL21c hails the founder and chief scientist of CollPlant as a prolific serial entrepreneur, but it’s not about how many companies you can find. The type of serial entrepreneur we want to invest in is an entrepreneur with a track record of successful exits. Here is a look at some of the companies this gentleman has founded.

BioMieux – Founded last year and consists of a one page website – literally, one page, and the worst email submission form ever.

– Founded last year and consists of a one page website – literally, one page, and the worst email submission form ever. PlantArcBio – Go public earlier this year on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and has a market cap of $ 13 million.

– Go public earlier this year on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and has a market cap of $ 13 million. Paulee CleanTec – The founder of Collplant listed as scientific director. The latest press release appears to be in 2016.

– The founder of Collplant listed as scientific director. The latest press release appears to be in 2016. SP Nano – Did not have a press release since October 2017.

There were other companies mentioned in the article, some with no apparent website or a broken Crunchbase profile. There’s even a company that makes cellulose burgers that should have (check calendar) debuted in the spring of 2020.

Here is another interesting piece of information. The founder of CollPlant also founded three companies that we’ve covered before – Valentis Nanotech, Melodea and UBQ – all of which were featured in our article on 8 Israeli waste and recycling startups. The CEO of Valentis also happens to be the CFO of Melodea, two companies that are doing something very similar, which appears to be a conflict of interest. As for the UBQ, it seems to be making great progress. Earlier this year, 7,200 serving trays made with UBQ’s thermoplastic composite material were introduced to 30 McDonalds restaurants in 20 Brazilian state capitals. This is not the only success that the founder of CollPlant has to his credit.

The ISRAEL21c article talks about a successful exit from the founder of CollPlant – a merger of two companies, CBD Technologies and FuturaGene – after which the resulting entity was sold for $ 100 million to Brazilian paper company Suzano in 2010. It’s great to hear, but that doesn’t change the fact that the founder of CollPlant is pushing way too hard right now when his only focus – as CollPlant’s chief scientist – should be on the company that currently trading on a major US stock exchange. Since he only owns 1.6% of CollPlant – the same as the CEO – he might have bigger fish to whip up. Or maybe he’s no longer the chief scientist. We can’t tell because the latest annual report of the company indicates conflicting information:

86 – Professor Oded Shoseyov founded our subsidiary CollPlant Ltd. in 2004, and currently serves as our chief scientist since march 2019

– Professor Oded Shoseyov founded our subsidiary CollPlant Ltd. in 2004, and currently serves as since march 2019 107 – We have made some agreements with Yissum, in which Professor Oded Shoseyov, our former chief scientist, has or may have a personal interest, including an agreement dated July 13, 2004 regarding intellectual property rights relating to our rhCollagen.

Collplant and United Therapeutics

While the partnership with Allergan looks great on the tin, we are concerned about some recent news regarding a relationship between CollPlant and United Therapeutics (UTHR), a business we’ve already covered. The relationship started in 2018 and was between a subsidiary of UTHR, Lung biotechnology, and CollPlant. Partnerships are often formed and broken, but we are very concerned about the disconnection displayed.

On February 18, 2021, CollPlant issued a letter to shareholders who said this:

We have expanded our collaboration with United Therapeutics who exercised their option with CollPlant to cover a second vital organ, the human kidneys, in addition to the lungs. Credit: Collplant

A week later came this new:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, today announced that it received a notice on February 24, 2021 from Lung Biotechnology, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, informing the Company of the termination of the license agreement between the parties. Credit: Collplant

Does this mean that all relations with the two companies are void? Is it for the kidneys and / or the lungs? There seems to be a disconnect between what has been said to shareholders and what is actually going on behind the scenes. A lack of clear information about what really happened makes it all seem like a big red flag.

An overview of CollPlant press releases go back to 2012 show tremendous progress through press release for their Vergenix product which still has not generated significant revenue for the company. Since last year, they still issue press releases on product distribution, in some very dark countries as well as. It’s another red flag.

We are always wary of companies that communicate too much with shareholders instead of showing traction in the form of revenue. It’s good CollPlant has a new website, but it’s usually not something you present to investors in a press release.

To buy or not to buy

We like to have an objective rule in place that prevents us from being tempted to buy stories instead of revenue growth. With a current market cap of $ 192 million, CollPlant is not even close to reaching our market cap threshold of $ 1 billion. This small business might have a great story, but it’s way too risky for our liking, regardless of market capitalization. We’ve spent the last decade examining the potential of stocks with stories, and this one doesn’t pass the detection test. We wish the company and its ambitious founder good luck.

Conclusion

Companies with stories like to tell them because that’s what attracts investors. Okay, but we’re not investing in it. A propensity to over-communicate progress with shareholders is a red flag. The same is true of having your hand in too many baskets or having partnerships with large companies that suddenly change in no time. While there might be half a dozen reasons why these things appear the way they do, we’ve seen enough. CollPlant is a business that we will avoid in the future.

