Middlesex-London Health Unit switches to Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to Pfizer delay





Amid a delay in shipping Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will only administer doses of Moderna at three of its four mass vaccination clinics. Starting Monday, the Western Fair Agriplex, North London Optimist Community Center, and Caradoc Community Center in Mount Brydges, Ont., Will only administer Modernadoses to eligible adults who show up for a first or second appointment. the second dose. A limited supply of doses of Pfizer will be available at each clinic exclusively for children aged 12 to 17, as it is the only vaccine approved for people under 18 in Canada. “Whatever vaccine you received for your first dose, Moderna is a great vaccine for your second dose,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU’s medical officer of health. When asked to compare the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Mackie said they were more similar than the twins. “With twins you have a different personality… Pfizer and Moderna are the same vaccine, but with a different name.” Mackie said he did not expect the delay from Pfizer, which has generally been consistent since the vaccines became available. The region usually receives about 25,000 doses of Pfizer per week. A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the batch of Pfizer doses that were due to arrive on Monday are being delayed by two or three days. The Elliott spokesperson said people should not reschedule appointments to try to get a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at a later date because the province currently has a “large amount of doses of Moderna “. Health officials have said it is important for people to take the first mRNA vaccine available to them for their second dose in order to get ahead of the delta variant, which was originally detected in India and is otherwise known as B.1.617.2. Mackie said he expects to see a fluctuation in the vaccine supply over the next few weeks, which means people will receive the available mRNA vaccine. Earlier this month, federal health officials approved the interchangeability of mRNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, saying it was safe to mix and match second doses. During the pandemic, vaccine recommendations have changed, as evidenced by the latest decision of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommending that provinces stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, even in a second dose. “The evidence is emerging, so there is no doubt that the recommendations will change over time. What we give now is the best recommendation we have,” Mackie said. “I think it’s important to remember the miracle that each of these vaccines represents,” he said. “In 1919, when you had a major influenza pandemic, it took 30 or 40 years for a vaccine to be available and even longer for it to be more widely available.”

