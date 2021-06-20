Company recalls certain Linessa 21 birth control pills due to missing and poorly packaged tablets

Aspen Pharmacare Canada is recalling a batch of Linessa 21, a prescription birth control pill, due to missing and poorly packaged pills, Health Canada said in an alert.

Some of the affected lot200049 blisters, which expire in March 2023, may have tablets missing, more than one tablet in the same pouch, or tablets in the wrong order, according to the reminder alertissued on Saturday. The alert is intended for the general public as well as for healthcare professionals.

Anyone with a package containing missing or poorly packaged pills must return it to their pharmacy for a replacement.

“Don’t miss a pill, take a pill the wrong way, or take two pills at the same time, as this could lead to unwanted pregnancy and other side effects including spotting and irregular bleeding,” indicates the alert.

“If you have any questions or concerns about your product or alternatives, talk to a healthcare professional and use an effective back-up method of contraception (such as condoms). “

Health Canada has said it will notify Canadians if there are other affected lots. He also said people should report any health products related to Side effects or complaintsat Health Canada.

Those with questions about the recall can also contact Aspen Pharmacare Canada, which is located in Oakville, Ontario, by email or by calling 1-844-330-1213.