Inventories increase despite the removal of the floor price





The country’s stock market rose yesterday thanks to renewed confidence from institutional investors, despite the removal of floor prices for all listed companies. The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 16 points, or 0.27%, to 6,069. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. After deciding to raise the price floor on Thursday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) implemented it yesterday. The market regulator initially raised the floor price of 66 companies in April. On March 19 last year, the BSEC imposed floor prices for all stocks by calculating their average prices from the previous five trading days to keep the index from falling amid the pandemic. Although most market analysts and foreign investors criticized the move, general investors hailed it and repeatedly called for the policy to continue. However, BSEC decided to raise the floor prices in view of the demand from foreign investors and the potential long-term negative impacts on the market. “Many general investors were concerned that the market would fall after the decision was implemented, but this did not happen because institutional investors are active in the market,” said an investment banker. This is good news for the market as foreign investors will now be more interested in making investments, he said. “The floor prices had made the market illiquid for many stocks,” he added. Sales, an important indicator of the market, fell 0.64 percent to Tk 1,835 crore. In the EHR, 156 companies rose, 179 declined and 38 remained unchanged. Monno Fabrics tops the list of winners, with a 10 percent increase, followed by National Feed Mills, Salvo Chemical Industry, Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company and Tamijuddin Textile Mills. Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa lost the most, with a drop of 9.98%, followed by SK Trims and Industries, Samata Leather Complex, Prime Finance First Mutual Fund and Central Insurance. The Chittagong stock market also rose yesterday. The CASPI, the general index of the port city stock exchange, rose 12.89 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,583. Of the 304 stocks that were traded, 117 rose, 151 fell and 36 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, IFIC Bank decided to issue a perpetual bond to raise Tk 1,000 crore to support the bank’s additional Tier I capital under Basel-III. A perpetual bond is a fixed income security with no maturity date, with the issuer paying interest to investors in the form of coupon payments. Of the amount, Tk 900 crore would be raised by private placement and the remainder by public offering. The bond will be issued once IFIC has obtained the required approval. To obtain the consent of its shareholders, the lender will hold an extraordinary general meeting on August 26.







