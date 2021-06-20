Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. sign an agreement to sell 10% of UMG’s capital

Regulatory news:

Vivendi (Paris: VIV) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH), led by William Ackman, for the sale of 10% of the capital of Universal Music Group (UMG BV). Closing of this transaction is subject to continued participation by PSTH shareholders following the granting of customary repurchase rights and the completion of U.S. regulatory processes, and is expected to occur in the coming weeks, and no later than the 15th September 2021.

After the 20% equity stake acquired by the Consortium led by the Tencent group, the arrival of major American investors provides further evidence of UMG’s global success and attractiveness.

As announced, the transaction is based on an enterprise value of EUR35 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital.

It should be noted that Vivendi’s Management Board will propose, at the June 22, 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, the distribution of 60% of UMG’s share capital to Vivendi shareholders and the listing of the company on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange towards the end of September.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21(st) -century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi’s financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorit des marchs financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi’s website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorit des marchs financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is “unsponsored” and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005244/en/

CONTACT:

Vivendi

SOURCE: Vivendi Copyright Business Wire 2021