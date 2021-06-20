China retaliates | Philstar.com

Commodities fell sharply last week after China took action to tackle soaring prices. The state ordered a crackdown on speculators and grabbers. Last week alone, the price of copper fell 7.5%, zinc 7.3% and nickel 5.9%. In addition, several agricultural / soft commodities such as lumber, corn and soybeans saw significant declines during the week. Overall, many commodities have now seen significant corrections from their recent highs.

Source: Bloomberg, Wealth Securities Research

China to sell its strategic stocks

China announced last Wednesday that it intends to increase the supply of copper, aluminum and zinc. The State Reserves Bureau has announced that it will auction essential metals from its reserves. The move is aimed at easing inflationary pressures after China’s producer price index (PPI) last week hit 9%, its highest level since September 2008.

Copper prices more than doubled last year, as zinc and aluminum approach decade highs. Prices for industrial metals soared last year, causing costs to skyrocket for Chinese metal-intensive industries and manufacturers. China is the world’s largest consumer of metal, accounting for 51% of total global copper consumption and 56% of global aluminum demand. It also imports 69 percent of world iron ore imports.

Fed statements change market direction

Another notable event that may change the direction of the market is the Fed’s FOMC meeting. Market participants are watching FOMC statements and minutes closely, as it tends to have a significant impact on the movement of the US dollar, interest rates, bond and stock prices.

Last week’s June FOMC meeting was more hawkish than expected. While the fed funds rate remains unchanged, the Fed’s dot chart showed policymakers now expect two interest rate hikes in 2023. Note that at the previous meeting in March, most FOMC members had predicted that interest rate hikes would not begin until 2024..

The Fed also raised its inflation forecast this year to 3.4% from a previous projection of 2.4%, following last week’s CPI figures which were the highest in 13 years.

Fed taper will start sooner

With the two potential rate hikes ahead of schedule, the Fed could start cutting its monthly bond purchases by $ 120 billion sooner than expected. While the Fed has not indicated when the tapering will begin, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the committee was also beginning to discuss the idea of ​​tapering. Investment banks like Bank of America and Barclays expect the Fed to officially announce a cut at the September FOMC meeting and start slowing bond buying at the November meeting.

US dollar has best week in 2021

The Fed’s decision to advance its rate hike schedule resulted in the dollar’s biggest weekly gain for 2021. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped 1.87% for the week, hitting its highest level in two months. The dollar appreciated strongly in response to the prospect of an anticipated reduction. As a result, the US dollar has broken down trend lines against the currencies of major emerging markets (MEs). We will discuss this in our article next week.

The strength of the US dollar also helped commodity prices weaken. Commodities, which are priced primarily in US dollars, often move against the greenback. The strength of the US dollar also prompted foreign funds to reduce their long positions in emerging market currencies and reduce their holdings in emerging market equities.

Peso Phl weakens to 48.43

The hawkish Fed and the prospect of reducing QE resulted in significant losses for emerging market currencies, including the Philippine peso. As a result, the peso suffered its biggest weekly decline against the greenback in five years, falling 1.51% to close at 48.43 last week. The sharp decline in the peso indicates a reversal of the peso’s intermediate trend and signals a more prolonged bout of weakness.

Commodities reach an intermediate peak

With China’s struggle to control inflation, the Fed’s increased projection for inflation and rate hikes, and the strengthening of the US dollar, the prices of many commodities have started to decline. Given the large declines in all areas of metals, lumber, corn, wheat, soybeans, lean pigs and rice, it seems increasingly likely that commodity prices have reached an intermediate summit.

