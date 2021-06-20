PSE unit maintains that Venture Securities violated the law





Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) – June 21, 2021 – 12:00 am

MANILA, Philippines – Capital Markets Integrity Corp., the regulator of the Philippine Stock Exchange, has argued that Venture Securities Inc. (VSI), chaired by PSE Director Eusebio Tanco, violated securities laws movable property of the country. CMIC cited the Securities and Exchange Commission ruling dismissing VSI’s appeal and upholding CMIC’s findings that the brokerage firm failed to properly record multiple transactions. The SEC had previously revoked the license of VSI and R&L Investments due to unauthorized transfers of owner and client shares worth more than 700 million pesos between the two brokerages. The unauthorized transfers of shares concerned the transfer to the account of a certain Julieto Sulapas in VSI. The trades were facilitated by a certain Marlo Moron on behalf of Sulapas while acting as a trading floor assistant and settlement clerk of R&L through EQ trades or the transfer of shares from a broker to a broker. other. The SEC also noted the multiple discrepancies in the records, which prove VSI’s failure to exercise due diligence. VSI also allowed Julieto Sulapas to continue to execute trades and use its facilities, even though the trading participant knew he had traded significantly beyond his stated financial capacity. The CMIC and the SEC also agreed that VSI failed to properly supervise the activities of its employees, which resulted in multiple violations of securities laws. “The SEC ruling resolutely corroborates CMIC’s findings and validates CMIC’s actions in enforcing securities laws and protecting the interests of the investing public and capital market institutions. VSI’s actions blaming CMIC are nothing but squid tactics meant to distract from the real issues discussed above. The breaches of securities laws were committed within and by VSI itself, ”said CMIC. VSI has denied being involved in securities fraud or breaking securities laws. Thus, he would exhaust all legal remedies to challenge the findings of the SEC and CMIC. “The investigation into the abnormal conduct of a certain Marlo Moron of R&L Investments unnecessarily dragged VSI. Records show that Mr. Moron, acting as both a trader and a settlement clerk, in violation of SEC rules for a brokerage firm, executed EQ trades indicating that he has the access code of R&L Investments to use the PCD system, ”said VSI.







