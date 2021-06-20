Chinese tech IPOs in US rebound after two-month lull

HONG KONG – Chinese tech companies are flocking to New York again for initial public offerings, restarting a record flow that had slowed after a series of weak openings in volatile markets.

Freight platform Full Truck Alliance, backed by Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group, is expected to finalize its IPO price to raise up to $ 1.57 billion on Monday, then start trading on the New York Stock Exchange the next day.

It will follow AiHuiShou International, a used consumer electronics internet platform backed by online retailer JD.com, which raised $ 227 million and closed up 22.9% when it debuted. on the NYSE on Friday even as the S&P 500 fell 1.3%. A week earlier, Kanzhun, operator of online recruiting platform Boss Zhipin, nearly doubled its shares when it launched on the Nasdaq Stock Market after raising $ 912 million.

Chinese ridesharing service Didi Chuxing meanwhile is holding preliminary meetings with investors for what is shaping up to be a $ 10 billion New York IPO, according to people familiar with its plans. Twenty other companies, including online grocers Dingdong Maicai and MissFresh and hotel operator Atour, are preparing for deals that together could fetch around $ 6 billion.

“The momentum is back,” said a person involved in one of the deals. “Investors are closing in on Chinese tech players again. A few solid starts can propel volumes higher. [Kanzhun] confirmed our belief that the recession was temporary and that investors remain eager to get their hands on fast growing Chinese companies. “

The revival of flows of Chinese IPOs to the United States, despite the strong tensions between Beijing and Washington, is motivated by a desire to exploit the deep reservoirs of liquidity offered by the largest capital market in the world.

U.S. exchanges, home to the world’s largest tech companies, may offer tech companies higher valuations as investors can better understand their business models.

“Innovative companies dominate the US market and investors have a better understanding of new concepts and new technology startups,” said Edward Au, Deloitte managing partner for South China. “So more and more tech startups are choosing to do IPOs in the United States first and then come back to Hong Kong for a second listing.”

Tech companies have also favored US markets since Chinese authorities tightened listing criteria for the Shanghai STAR marketplace in order to eliminate companies without innovative technologies. More than 90 companies have withdrawn their IPO applications on the continent this year, according to the documents filed.

For investors sitting on cash thanks to the global stimulus, Chinese companies are offering exposure to one of the world’s fastest growing markets. International lenders of tech companies also prefer offshore listings to make gains on their pre-IPO investments, said Philippe Espinasse, founder of consultancy P&C Ventures and former head of equity capital markets at Nomura.

Chinese companies “see the global orientation as one of the best options for achieving stability and consistent income,” said Ivy Wong, who heads Baker McKenzie’s Asia-Pacific capital markets practice. “Listing in the US market can provide them with that access to new markets and customers, not to mention the usual benefits such as the large investor base.”

AiHuiShou valued its shares in the middle of their marketing range, although it closed its order books a day earlier due to high demand, according to two people familiar with the matter. Full Truck Alliance, also known as Manbang Group, has secured commitments from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Emirati sovereign fund Mubadala. The company also closed its order books a day earlier than expected.

Dingdong and MissFresh are each targeting around $ 500 million from their IPOs while Atour is seeking around $ 350 million, people familiar with the deals said.

As stock markets rebound and investors put aside worries about soaring global inflation, bike-sharing platform Hello, Full Truck rival ForU Worldwide and podcast startup Ximalaya have relaunched the New York IPO plans. These companies completed pre-marketing of their offerings earlier and were waiting for a favorable market environment to initiate share sales, according to three people familiar with the transactions.

The flurry of deals is expected to bring the year’s total for Chinese companies in New York City well above last year’s $ 13.5 billion, which, according to Dealogic data, was the highest total. highest since the record high of $ 29.1 billion in 2014. The windfall stems from Alibaba’s initial public offering on the NYSE at $ 25 billion.

Prior to AiHuiShou, 29 Chinese companies raised $ 5.9 billion in New York City in 2021, according to Dealogic data. During the same period last year, 14 companies raised $ 2 billion.

The issue, however, fell in April and May to just $ 645 million amid an anti-monopoly crackdown on China’s tech sector and a decline in investor risk appetite.

Under a law passed last year, Chinese companies risk being banned from U.S. stock exchanges by 2023 if U.S. regulators are not allowed to review their audit records. Beijing bans such exams for national security reasons. Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission began taking action to bring the law into effect.

At the end of last month, US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Casey introduced the “No IPOs for Unaccountable Actors Act” to ban other Chinese IPOs. If passed, the law would order the SEC to prevent any company that cannot comply with US accounting rules from listing directly on a US stock exchange or through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

“The benefits of a listing in the United States still far outweigh the risks of a forced delisting, should it occur,” said a person involved in the First Truck Alliance offering. “This gives exposure to a broad investor base and also sets the tone for a globally accepted valuation, which can be used as a benchmark for a listing elsewhere.”

Additional reporting by Cora Zhu