No need to fear US Fed tapering: analysts

SIGNS OF TRUST:

Inflows of US $ 28 billion by equity buyers reflect their belief that policy changes are driven by a strengthening economy, analyst said

The idea of ​​central bank policymakers slackening their campaign to liquefy bond markets has been hanging over equity investors like a sword for years. At least in terms of income, there might be fewer reasons for anxiety than is usually recognized.

UBS Group AG research shows that if the US Federal Reserve ended its annual QE spending of $ 1.4 trillion, the S&P 500 index would be hit by a 3% drop in prices.

This is a relatively paltry headwind for companies whose combined earnings growth analysts have estimated at around 10% in each of the next two years.

While the accuracy of such forecasts is notoriously spongy, they could be presented as justifying some of the determined retail investors who have exhibited a period of steadily rising Fed aggression. Stock bulls just injected US $ 28 billion into exchange-traded funds over the past week, about three times the average for this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The inflows reflect confidence that the Fed’s policy change is driven by a strengthening economy, which also bodes well for a sustained recovery in corporate earnings, said Malcolm Polley, president and chief investment officer of Stewart Capital. Advisors LLC.

It’s a sign from the Fed that things are improving enough that they don’t need to put these emergency measures in place, and in many ways that should be seen as a good thing, a Polley said over the phone. People look at the expected rates of return and say, I’m going to get zero cash. I will get zero to moderately negative bonds. Let’s put the money where we think we can at least get decent returns.

Stocks have held steady over the past week, with the S&P 500 hovering less than 2% from an all-time high, as Fed policymakers put forward their expectations for an interest rate hike two ahead of the late 2023 and that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed that a debate on the cone was underway.

Tracking a series of measures on financial liquidity, UBS strategist Keith Parker found that the Fed’s net asset purchases best predict stock returns.

His model suggests that every $ 650 billion change in the Fed’s annualized net purchases is worth about 1% for the S&P 500, all other things being equal.

As the Fed pulls out of purchases while continuing to issue US Treasuries to fund government spending, the change in liquidity would become a hurdle for the market.

With earnings upgrades on the verge of accelerating, blows like this could be easily absorbed, said Parker, who expects analysts to expect revenue for the next 12 months to increase by 17. % by the end of the year.

So the profits outweighed the headwinds, Parker said in an interview. Big beats and advances in time mean that future earnings expectations rise much more than the headwinds of the valuations we are considering.

Stock bulls have history on their side when it comes to reduction. In 2013, when the Fed’s announcement of a cutback in stimulus triggered a tantrum that sent 10-year U.S. Treasury yields higher, the S&P 500 fell almost 6% from its May summit of that year.

However, stocks fully recovered in a matter of weeks and continued with a rally that eventually pushed the index up 30% for the entire year.

For anyone who has watched the Fed come to the rescue of the markets during the global financial crisis and again with last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, the specter of a rate hike is straining your nerves.

Indeed, the 2016-18 tightening cycle preceded a scare for the latest bull market as the S&P 500 fell nearly 20%. Not to mention the bursting of the dot-com bubble which was exacerbated by a 50 basis point increase in May 2000.

There are cases where stocks have held up well to a hawkish Fed, as happened in the 1994-1995 tightening cycle. While the market grew little, the decline in the S&P 500 was also moderate to less than 10%.

The 2004-2006 rate hike episode was accompanied by a 13% increase in the benchmark equity index.

Slow, steady declines in rate hikes aren’t necessarily bad for stocks, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. Profit growth should cushion stock prices against this problem; we still think Streets’ estimates are too low.