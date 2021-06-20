UK house prices show biggest seasonal increase since 2015 – Rightmove





LONDON (Reuters) – Asking prices for UK homes between mid-May and early June FILE PHOTO: A row of houses is seen in London, Britain June 3, 2015. REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett rose 0.8% from the previous month, the biggest increase for the time of year since 2015, as available housing remains scarce, real estate website Rightmove said on Monday. The increase is lower than the 1.8% recorded a month earlier, but still takes asking prices 7.5% above their level in early March 2020, before Britain enters its first lockdown COVID. Demand from buyers remains very strong, although with a record number of properties available for sale … and new inventory at higher average prices than ever before, there are the first signs of a slowdown in the frenetic pace , Tim Bannister, said the director of real estate data for Rightmoves. Rightmove, which claims to advertise 95% of homes for sale in Britain, collected the data between May 9 and June 12. UK house prices jumped last year despite the pandemic, as many wealthier households sought more space to work from home, and the government cut taxes on the purchase of property to reverse an initial drop sales at the start of the pandemic. The month of June is the last month in which the total exemption from stamp duty applies, before it is completely abolished in October. The UK official measure of house prices, based on completed transactions, showed that prices in the year through April rose 8.9%, following an increase of 9.9% for the year until March. Rightmove said the more expensive homes saw the biggest percentage increases in asking prices. These were generally single-family homes with at least four bedrooms and buyers were less cash-strapped. London has seen lower prices and lower demand than other parts of Britain, due to a decline in the number of overseas buyers and a lower need for many well-paid workers to travel to jobs in the UK. downtown. Separate figures from real estate data company LonRes showed prices were 1.9% lower in expensive parts of the capital than a year ago. The number of new listings in central London was 33% higher in May than two years ago. Demand does not exceed supply in most of London’s prime areas. Estate agent counters have, for the most part, remained well stocked, which means prices have not seen the rapid growth seen in other parts of the country, said Marcus Dixon, head of research at LonRess. Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by David Holmes

