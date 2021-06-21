ABC sells general insurance business to Hollard Group – Update





By Alice Uribe SYDNEY – Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its Australian general insurance business to the Hollard Group, with the two companies also entering into an exclusive 15-year product distribution agreement. Australia’s largest lender has said it will receive A $ 625 million ($ 468.4 million) upfront from the sale of CommInsure General Insurance. In addition, there are several deferred payments if the business achieves certain goals. The deal includes an additional investment from Hollard throughout the 15-year alliance, which will see Hollard distribute home and auto insurance products to CBA’s retail customers in Australia. CBA will continue to earn revenue from the distribution of home and auto insurance products. “CBA and Hollard will co-invest in innovative, market-leading products and services that anticipate and meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Matt Comyn, CEO of CBA. When finalized, the transaction is expected to generate an increase of approximately A $ 400 million in Common Equity Tier 1 capital, which the ABC says would result in a pro forma increase in the group’s CET1 ratio of approximately 9 points. basic as of March 31. The transaction is expected to result in an after-tax gain on the sale of approximately A $ 90 million, which includes an estimated after-tax separation and transaction costs of approximately A $ 130 million. A pre-completion dividend is also provided for by the ABC. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is currently expected to take place in mid-2022. Australian Westpac Banking Corp. agreed in December to sell its Westpac General Insurance Ltd. and Westpac General Insurance Services Ltd. to Allianz for A $ 725 million. The two companies have entered into an exclusive 20-year agreement for the distribution of general insurance products to Westpac customers. Write to Alice Uribe at [email protected]

