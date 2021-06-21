The market should move sideways





Stock prices will likely revert to sideways trading with a downtrend as investor optimism is spooked by the possible tightening of the US Federal Reserve belt by 2023. Local interest rates will likely be maintained in the near term, but analysts said investors would still be watching the next Monetary Council policy meeting on Thursday. “Prepare for volatility, especially in banks and highly leveraged stocks, if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas telegraphs similar messages, but under the current circumstances (is) unlikely,” he said. stated the online brokerage company 2TradeAsia.com. As market sentiment has deteriorated, analysts said overall national trends remain positive as the government continues to scale up its immunization program. Analysts expect global activity to pick up by the second half of the year with more vaccines arriving next month. Metro Manila remained in general community quarantine with restrictions. The government is tolerating a slight easing and allowing more businesses to operate with increased overall mobility. The flagship index of the Philippine stock market fell 0.8% to 6,851.3 on profit taking after global markets weighed in earlier than expected on possible US Federal Reserve tightening. Sector indices ended mixed, with financials, services and industrials posting week-over-week gains, while real estate, mining, oil and holding companies posted week-to-week declines. ‘other. Foreign investors were net sellers for the week of 6.7 billion pesos, while the average daily value traded reached 9.8 billion pesos compared to the average of 6 billion pesos the week before. The main weekly prize winners were First Philippine Holdings Corp., which rose 12.7% to P77.50; AC Energy Corp., which jumped 8% to 8.50 P; and MacroAsia Corp., which climbed 6.6% to 5.97P. The main weekly losers were Altas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp., which lost 10.8% to 6.58P; Ayala Land Inc., which fell 6 percent to P36; and Philex Mining Corp., which slipped 5.3% to 6.72 P. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones ended the worst week since October with more losses on Friday as markets continued to digest the latest pivot of Federal Reserve messages towards a more restrictive monetary policy. After European stock markets fell nearly 2%, the Dow Jones lost more than 500 points, or 1.6%, due to weakness in energy and financial stocks. That brought the blue-chip index’s losses for the week to 3.4%, the biggest drop in eight months. “It’s getting a bit of a Black Friday for risk assets in what feels like a mini tantrum,” said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at ThinkMarkets. The reference is to a panic in the markets in 2013 after the Fed indicated it would slowly start reducing stimulus for the economy. Analysts said the losses were likely exacerbated by the Friday expiration of key options and futures. With AFP

