Business
Amazon Prime Day, GameStop’s Russell Fate, Nike’s Weekly Results Top
the coming week includes revenue from big names such as Nike and FedEx, as well as a new batch of economic reports, including GDP, which is perhaps the highest figure in years.
This as Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its worst week since October and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said he expected interest rates to rise towards the end of 2022.
FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events that are likely to move Financial markets in the coming days.
Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day event kicks off Monday. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said during the company’s earnings call in April that the decision to postpone the date was based on a number of factors, including the Olympics and July being a “big vacation month.” Amazon said it marked the two biggest days for small and medium-sized businesses across the world, surpassing $ 3.5 billion in sales last year.
Rival retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond, are planning their own sales events this week.
Customers in the United States who make purchases during the events may see an increase in peak surcharges and residential delivery rates on FedEx packages. The company says the peak surcharge will drop from 75 cents to $ 1 per package, the additional handling surcharge will drop from $ 3 to $ 3.50 per package, and the residential delivery charge will drop from 30 cents to 60 cents per package. .
FedEx, a global economic indicator, will release its fourth quarter 2021 and full year results on Thursday.
On Tuesday, sales of existing homes will be in the spotlight, along with income from employment company Korn Ferry.
Also on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify at a House hearing titled “Lessons Learned: The Federal Reserve’s Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic”.
This is after policymakers signaled last week that interest rates could rise by 2023, with some signaling an earlier timeline.
Tuesday also marks the deadline for counties to report the number of signatures on recall petitions against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Additionally, Starbucks will reintroduce its 10-cent rebate for customers who use personal reusable cups after an interruption due to the coronavirus.
STARBUCKS REVIVING REUSABLE CUPS
Profits will rise on Wednesday with Winnebago, KB Home and Steelcase all set to report.
Investors will also collect a plethora of housing data, including new home sales, mortgage applications and building permits, as well as weekly crude inventories from the Energy Information Administration.
THE ELEPHANT IN THE HOUSING MARKET IS A WIN FOR BUILDERS
Other notable market related events include BlackBerry Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Sprinklr’s initial public offering, which begins Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CXM. The technological start-up, which offer 19 million shares at $ 18 to $ 20 per share, could reach a valuation of up to $ 5 billion.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is also expected to appear at a Senate hearing Wednesday for the proposed estimates and justification of the agency’s 2022 fiscal year budget.
Popstar Britney Spears is also set to appear remotely in court to discuss her guardianship case. His main goal will be to remove his 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, from the case, according to page six.
In addition to FedEx, BlackBerry, Nike, Rite Aid and Olive Garden’s parent company Darden Restaurants are among the major players expected to release their results on Thursday.
Investors will also take data on corporate profits, durable goods, the final GDP revision, and weekly initial and continuing jobless claims.
Other notable events on Thursday include the Federal Reserve’s results of its annual bank stress tests, which, if adopted by financial institutions, will allow a restart of buybacks and dividend increases.
Also on the agenda are the 181st OPEC Conference Meeting, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Kroger Grocery Chain and the Microsoft Conference unveiling of the future of windows.
CarMax and Paychex will close the week for gains, while personal income, personal consumption and the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index will end the week for economic data.
Meme stocks will also be the center of attention following the market close on Friday, as FTSE Russell releases final listings for its annual rebalance, which impacts indices such as the Russell 1000, the Russell 2000, the Russell microcap index and several others. The changes in the membership of each index are determined based on the companies’ market capitalizations as of May 7.
To enter the Russell 1000 Index, an existing Russell 2000 member would need to have a market cap of over $ 7.3 billion on that day, according to Catherine Yoshimoto, director of product management at FTSE Russells. Reddit sensation GameStop qualifies for the list with a market cap of $ 11.97 billion on filing day, while AMC Entertainment Holdings failed with just $ 4.28 billion on May 7.
The future of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, will also be determined on Friday as $ 1.5 billion in digital currency options are set to expire.
