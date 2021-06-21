Experts call to buy this title despite the drop





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio and the investments of other big name investors indicate the direction in which smart money is moving. However, the shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala are not immune to any loss for its investors. Recently, MCX’s share price, 4.90% owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, fell about 8.12% at NSE in the last month-long trading session. However, based on the advice of stock market experts, MCX stock recently corrected due to new higher margin standards by the regulator, resulting in lower revenue. They said MCX is a portfolio stock and you have to follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s “buy, hold and forget” advice if they want huge returns on their investments like the “Warren Buffett of India”. Speaking on the fundamentals and the MCX share price target, Sandeep Matta, Founder of TRADEIT Investment Advisors, said: “A near-monopoly commodities exchange in India with over 95% market share, MCX is a must-have stock in its portfolio. The company delivers over 16% ROE (return on equity) and available at a PE of 33. The meter was recently corrected due to new, higher margin standards by the regulator resulting in lower revenue . However, continued commodity volatility in a rapidly changing scenario is expected to boost volumes and thus earnings. The continued engagement of new partnerships and technologies is expected to propel participation and maintain its near-monopoly in the commodity trading business. “The SEBI Registered Advisor said that the recent drop in the MCX share price is an opportunity for investors and that they should buy MCX shares for the target until 1800 in a time horizon of one year. Unveiling the investment strategy for MCX stocks, Ravi Singhal, vice president of GCL Securities, said: “MCX is a portfolio stock and for those who follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio closely, this stock contains advice on buying, selling and forgetting Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. accumulating with each dip in the meter until it is above 1350 strong immediate support for the meter. “He advised investors to buy MCX stocks with full strength in the range of 1350 to 1400 for target up to 2,200 in a horizon of more than one year. Participation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in MCX According to the MCX shareholding model for the March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 25 lakh MCX shares which represent 4.90 percent of the net shares of the company. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



