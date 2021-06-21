Porsche inaugurates new battery installation for high-performance electric vehicles





Porsche has established a joint venture with German company Customcells, which will see the two companies co-develop high-performance battery packs for future Porsche models. Porsche owns an 83.75% stake in the new company, called Cellforce, after investing an “average double-digit amount”. Some 60 million euros (£ 51.5 million) in funding for the project will come from the German government and the state of Baden-Württemberg. The new facility, called Weissach Development Center, will be located in Customcells’ hometown, Tübingen. It will initially employ 13 engineers, to increase to 80 by 2025. The batteries produced at the site will use silicon anodes which allow increased power density compared to conventional mass-produced items. They’ll also gain more load through regenerative braking, withstand high temperatures, and be able to charge faster – all factors, Porsche said, that make them well suited for motorsport use. Production will be limited, with a targeted annual capacity of 100 MWh – which Porsche says is enough to supply 1,000 EVs. It will mainly be used in motorsport applications, as well as “high-performance versions of existing cars”, according to R&D boss Michael Steiner. Porsche has not yet detailed what form these production cars will take. Steiner told Autocar that mainstream production Porsche models are not yet ready to use high-performance batteries and clarified that the new facility is a separate undertaking from the Volkswagen Group’s six large planned European factories. “The first task is to gain a significant advantage in terms of volumetric energy density, as well as durability at high temperatures,” he said, adding later that “if we see potential for the cost to drop. cells, there might be a chance for higher volume, but that’s not the task I gave the team. “ Steiner also hinted that other performance brands in the VW Group – Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini – could also benefit from the technology later on. “Our plan is for Porsche to be the first customer, but definitely, if this technology is attractive as a high performance solution, it will also be open to other brands in the Volkswagen group,” he said. Porsche also has a significant financial stake in Croatian hypercar maker Rimac, which is currently producing its own EV transmission technology, and Steiner has suggested that this company may one day use the new battery technology as well. “We are happy to have a stake in Rimac, and they have a lot of know-how and knowledge in sports cars and electric batteries. We also have projects that we are doing together, and if such cellular technology will be achievable, why not also have such a technology in no other brand of the VW group or Rimac? “ READ MORE Porsche plans efficient batteries and charging network Volkswagen group to open six European gigafactories by 2030 Porsche invests another £ 60million in Rimac for 24% stake

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos