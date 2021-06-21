Japanese stocks slide as rate worries dampen cyclical appeal





Japanese stocks were on course for their worst drop in nearly four months, extending losses from the end of last week as hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve crushed the reflation trade that had fueled the market more. early this year. Operator Uniqlo Fast Retailing Co. and chipmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd. Electronics and chemicals makers were the main drag on Topix at large, which was down 2.5% at 10:50 am, with all of its 33 industry groups in the red. US stocks and long-term Treasury yields fell on Friday on the prospect of less accommodative US monetary policy. Inflation risks could justify the start of an interest rate hike next year, St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said in an interview on CNBC. This indicated the possibility of an even earlier take-off than indicated in central bank comments a few days earlier. “Yields fall in a risk-free environment, so of course cyclical and value stocks will be sold,” said Shogo Maekawa, strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “If monetary tightening occurs sooner than expected, it can be detrimental to the business cycle in the long run, while reducing inflation expectations. The Nikkei’s benchmark average jumped 82%, from its pandemic low to a 30-year high in February, as investors rushed to heavy cyclical Japanese stocks amid expectations of economic reopening. The top-notch gauge has lost more than 8% since that peak amid concerns such as the late vaccination campaign of nations and bleak prospects for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. “Given that Japanese markets lacked a domestic catalyst and were held hostage to global markets, it is not surprising to see investors take profits or cut losses,” said Takeo Kamai, Head of Execution Services at CLSA Securities Japan Co. “However, considering the The Nikkei was still at a high for several years and valuations weren’t necessarily cheap, this correction may be healthy. Tokyo Electron has been the main driver of the Nikkei’s gains this year, given the benefits of still tight semiconductor supply conditions. With the pace of nations’ vaccines finally shifting into high gear and plans for the Olympics moving forward, investors have recently turned to reopening games such as railroads and retail stocks. Given the magnitude of the declines on Monday, the market will watch in the afternoon for any possible Bank of Japan action to support the market. The BOJ had helped fuel Japanese equities with purchases of exchange-traded funds, but did not buy any in May, its first full-month absence from the market since the program began in 2013. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos