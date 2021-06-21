Amazon Prime Day 2021: the first offers and bargains





It’s not Black Friday, it’s Prime Day. Amazons Prime Day 2021 is a two-day online shopping extravaganza that offers Prime members offers covering everything from fashion, toys and home decor to automobiles, electronics and more. The offers will start on June 21 and 22. To have fun, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. You can register for a 30-day free trial here. Membership costs $ 12.99 per month or $ 119 per year. With Prime, customers get free shipping, access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage, and unlimited playback. Students benefit from reduced-price subscriptions. Full offers will not launch until tomorrow and we will update this list as new offers are posted. Be prepared to move fast, good business will go fast. Here are some of the early offers via Amazon.com. 21 free photo prints Get 21 4×5.3 or 4×6 photo prints with code PRINTS21. Watch Prime Day for free. The event features Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and HER There are others streaming offers available here. They include STARZ for 99 cents per month for up to two months and Showtime for 99 cents per month for up to two months. Support small businesses Amazon encourages shopping with small businesses with $ 10 in Prime Day savings when you spend $ 10 with one of his small businesses. You can even search for small businesses by location.

