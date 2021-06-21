Authum Investment, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Housing, RIL

NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 actions that could make the news today.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd: Authum Investment & Infrastructure has received a letter of interest to acquire the assets of ailing non-bank lender Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) from the latter principal creditor.

HDFC Bank: The board of directors of the lender has approved the purchase of more than 3.55 crore of shares of HDFC group company ERGO General Insurance Company for more than 1,906 crore from parent company Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC).

ICICI Bank: S&P Global Ratings has revised its rating outlook on ICICI Bank Ltd from stable to negative. The rating agency also confirmed the credit ratings of long-term “BBB-” and “A-3” short-term issuers and the rating of long-term issues “BBB-” on senior bonds.

Bank of Karnataka: The bank reported to the Reserve Bank of fraud in the credit facilities granted earlier to two listed companies Reliance Home Finance with an outstanding loan of 21.94 crore and Reliance Commercial Finance 138.41 crore as fraud, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC Ltd: The company said its stand-alone net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 climbed 258% to 4,479 crores. The company had made a profit of 1,252 crore in the period of one year ago. NTPC’s revenue in the said quarter fell 2.5% to 26,567 crore against 27,247 crore in the period of one year ago.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a draft cabinet note seeking opinions on a proposal to automatically allow up to 100% foreign investment in oil and gas PSUs, which have approval from principle for divestment, people familiar with the mentioned file. If approved, it could facilitate the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

PNB housing: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance to temporarily halt its proposed share sale program. Investors led by Carlyle Group announced an investment of 4,000 crore in GNP housing finance.

Reliance Industries Ltd: The company could inform investors about the planned sale of a stake in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco and the Jio-Google phone at the June 24 annual meeting, analysts said. Investors are awaiting an announcement on the price and launch schedule of the Jio-Google phone.

SBI card: CA Rover Holdings, a branch of private equity giant Carlyle on Friday sold 48 million shares or 5.1% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services for 4,811 crore in a wholesale business. According to data available on the exchange, CA Rover Holdings sold 37.42 million shares at an average price 1,002.20 totaling to 3,750 crore on NSE and sold 10.58 million shares to 1,002.64 total 1,061.16 crores.

Vodafone idea: Vodafone Idea is considering a 5,000-7,000 crore fundraising through QIPs, according to Redbox India. The telephone company may soon receive the green light from the Ministry of Telecommunications for fundraising.

