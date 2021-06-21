Business
The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its appearance on the Californian highways. Can she grab the Tesla Model Y?
The Mustang Mach-E makes its debut on the freeways in Los Angeles, a sign that it is gaining ground in California, America’s largest market for electric cars.
As the Tesla Model Y continues to dominate all things electric and was the best-selling EV in the United States in the first quarter according to Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue BookI’ve seen more and more Mach-E on my travels through Los Angeles, which includes Interstate Route 5, 405, and 118.
While not scientific, it’s a reliable indicator of popularity if I can spot a car multiple times without trying (for example, overtaking or next to me in typical Los Angeles congested traffic).
And it looks like Ford dealers in Los Angeles are selling them almost as fast as they get to the field. One of the largest Ford dealerships in the United States (Galpin Ford) through Sunday June 20 only shows two Mach-E’s on the lot (both Mach-E selection).
A Ford dealership in Santa Clarita, Calif., Which is in Los Angeles County, told me he has one. California Route 1 model on their lot.
They sell pretty much as soon as they get here, the dealer told me.
A June 3 Ford statement on May 2021 sales the support (PDF), indicating that 10,510 Mach-E were sold this year:
With just 10 days to run, the Mustang Mach-E essentially sells out as soon as it hits dealer showrooms (PDF). Sales of Mach-E totaled 1,945, with 10,510 Mustang Mach-E sold this year. California is the biggest market for this all-new high-performance electric SUV, with one in four Mach-E’s sold in the state. The all-new Mustang Mach 1 helped boost sales of performing Mustangs to over 13% of retail sales, up from 10% last year.
Tesla Model Y is on fire (sales, that is)
I live in a home of electric vehicle owners, even by Los Angeles standards. Four of my neighbors now have Y models in addition to all 3 models (which still dominate globally) in my larger community.
And I see more Model Ys on the road every month *. So the chances of an electric vehicle catching the Model Y seem pretty low right now.
That said, if a non-Tesla electric vehicle can reduce Model Y sales, it could be the Mach-E. It already has cachet as an EV that any potential buyer should put at the top of their list.
But I have yet to see a Mach-E in my immediate vicinity. The only non-Tesla electrical devices I see in my community are the Chevy Bolt EV, which is by far the most popular Chevy Volt of the non-Tesla brand, and the BMW i3.
I guess it’s only a matter of time, however, for the Mach-E to start showing up.
NOTES:
* While Los Angeles on the whole is very EV-friendly, my community in Northwest Los Angeles is an extreme case for reasons I have never been able to identify. Tesla are, literally, everywhere. Think of the Prius at the height of its popularity in 2012-2014 and that’s the kind of Teslas density you see here.
Comments or suggestions can be sent to me via a direct twitter message at twitter.com/mbrookec.
