Heat waves are increasingly common in New England. These four graphs show the damage inflicted by the most recent

That’s 3,551 cars running for a year.

Or 18 million pounds of coal burnt.

The breathtaking numbers are not necessarily unexpected, but they highlight an alarming phenomenon at work as climate change makes periods of extreme heat more frequent and prolonged: Global warming is dragging us into a dangerous vicious cycle.

Climate change is causing heat waves to get hotter, forcing us to use our air conditioning units more, increasing emissions and causing more climate change, etc., being perpetuated, said Joseph Daniel, analyst. main in energy. with the Climate & Energy program of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

As long as the electrical grid powering these air conditioners primarily uses fossil fuels, this is a trend that will continue. The state is working to power the grid with more renewable energy, but even in the best of circumstances, it would take decades to completely transform it.

Meanwhile, the increased need for air conditioning during periods of intense heat will continue to trigger a chain of other effects, worsening the impact of the heat itself on public health, air quality and a host of conditions. other effects. And these problems are likely to get worse, around the world and in New England. At the end of the century, experts say, Massachusetts could experience between 13 and 56 days of extreme heat each year, compared to an average of four between 1971 and 2000.

For a glimpse into the issues that extreme heat presents locally, The Globe has compiled data that offers a vivid glimpse into how the heat wave from June 5 to June 9 affected our city, state and region.

Air conditioning absorbs massive amounts of electricity; According to data from the supervisor of the ISO-New England network, on June 8, the fourth day of the heat wave, when temperatures reached 95 degrees, peak demand for electricity soared about 66% from the average daily use over the past two months, almost entirely likely attributable to air conditioning.

That doesn’t mean we can just forgo air conditioning.

Saving lives today, in an increasingly heat-stressed world, is of paramount importance, said Martin Hoerling, a meteorological researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Associations Physical Sciences Laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. I think people shouldn’t choose Sophies. between surviving heat waves while also wanting to ensure a more habitable future world.

From 2009 to 2015, the number of New England households reporting using air conditioning jumped nearly 7%, from 3.9 million to 4.2 million households, according to the most recent data of the Energy Information Administration.

These sales increase especially during heat waves.

This year we have invested in a significant inventory of air conditioners and have seen demand peak much earlier than in previous years as heat waves arrive earlier than usual, said Paul Conforti, Ocean State Marketing Director. Job Lot.

All this excessive energy demand means more carbon emissions and more global warming. On the hottest days, energy providers turn on what are called peaking power plants, said Daniel, of the Union of Concerned Scientists. They are by definition the most expensive power plants on the grid and they are only really needed when energy demand peaks, he said. They tend to be older and dirtier.

A Report 2020 by the policy institute PSE Energy Health found that days of high demand in Massachusetts are covered by 23 peak oil and gas plants and peak units at larger plants, including the oil-fired Canal at Sandwich and two oil fired power stations in Everett.

The report found that one-third of state-of-the-art factories have more than 100,000 people living within a three-mile radius, and six of the facilities are in designated environmental justice zones, meaning communities where at least 25 percent of the population self-identify as non-white, non-English speaking and / or with a median income below 65% of the state median.

These are also the areas most likely to feel the worst health impacts from a heat wave.

As air conditioners blow cool air inside a home, they can also contribute to an increase in particulate emissions from additional power plants needed to run them, which react in the atmosphere and form smog. , and one increase in sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which can cause respiratory problems.

Across Massachusetts, as the temperature rose, the air quality declined. Air monitors statewide marked a change in air quality from good to moderate as the heat wave set in, according to EPA data.

And citywide, calls for Boston emergency medical services have increased. On Monday, June 7, EMS saw a 44% increase in call volume compared to what it typically sees.

Experts say there are a host of negative health impacts that can be triggered by heat waves, including breathing problems, heat exhaustion, heart attacks, strokes, kidney problems. , etc.

As with all heat waves, this one ended. As the temperature dropped, so did the demand for energy. The air across Massachusetts clears. But city and state are bracing for more days like this, in part through plans to develop cleaner energy and tackle climate change.

At the end of last year, the state released its Clean Energy and Climate Plan 2030, which includes the goal of increasing the current 400,000 electrically heated and cooled homes to at least 1 million. of homes by 2030. Achieving this mark successfully while increasingly replacing fossil-based grid sources with renewables will be a big step towards achieving the state’s broader goal of zero emissions. net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Heat pumps run on electricity and use the refrigeration cycle to heat and cool by transferring thermal energy from a cooler space to a warmer space. They are much more efficient than window air conditioners and central air conditioning, but the only way heat pumps offer real climate savings is by being powered by electricity created from energy sources. clean.

The state is also working on the Clean Peak Energy Standard guidelines, which will gradually see peak power plants disconnected.

As the state develops cleaner energy resources, gains from solar power could also help meet the demands of increased heat waves. The good news is that demand for air conditioners, which is the main driver of increased demand for electricity and solar production, is strongly correlated, said Daniel, of the Union of Concerned Scientists. It’s not perfect, but we could certainly avoid the overdependence of many of the dirtiest and least efficient power plants by building more solar power and combining that solar power with storage.

