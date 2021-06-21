Thai and Asian markets collapse as traders consider Fed tightening







FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a stock quote board outside a brokerage house in Tokyo, Japan , May 18, 2020 (Reuters) The Thai and Asian markets fell on Monday amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as next year to avoid overheating the economic recovery. In an effort to appease traders worried about spike in inflation, central bank officials have been pledging for months to maintain their ultra-loose monetary policy until the rebound is well underway. But last week he put forward his tightening forecast. The news was broadly welcomed by investors at first, as the outlook for the Fed’s rates suggested it would not start rising until 2023 and would discuss phasing out its bond buying program later this year. . But investors were frightened by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard that the take-off could take place as early as the end of 2022, adding that it made sense for officials to become “a bit more hawkish “as inflation rises. This caused heavy losses on Wall Street, with the Dow and S&P 500 falling more than 1% and the Nasdaq falling almost 1%. And sales continued in Asia, led by Tokyo dropping more than 3%, while Sydney lost more than 2%. The main index of the Thailand Stock Exchange (SET) fell 1.18%. Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta all lost more than 1%, with Singapore, Wellington and Manila also in the red. Shanghai was flat. Still, observers said the losses were no surprise, as many markets hit record or multi-year highs and investors took the opportunity to cash in their profits. “The move to cut and accelerate blue chip rate hikes can cause markets to jump into nervousness as stocks are vulnerable to a decent correction,” said Shane Oliver of AMP Capital. “But note that tapering is not monetary tightening (it’s just slower easing) and rate hikes are still a long way off in most developed countries.” And Kerry Craig of JP Morgan Asset Management added: “We believe the market nervousness at the last Federal Reserve meeting will pass, as inflation appears to be mostly transient and growth prospects continue to be positive. “ Others said the pullback would likely be seen as healthy, as many stocks looked somewhat overvalued. There is also a feeling that even if the Fed will start talks on scaling back its massive bond buying program this year, the bank’s goal of full employment was still a long way off and the phase-down talks would take. probably awhile. Oil prices extended Friday’s gains on growing optimism that the global recovery will increase demand, with some experts suggesting it could reach $ 100. The gains come after black gold fell against the dollar in the middle of last week, with the prospect of higher interest rates pushing the greenback higher, making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos